We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14” | Lightweight Intel® Arrow Lake H Laptop | Windows 11, gram AI, Copilot, LG gram Link, WUXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display
LG gram 14” | Lightweight Intel® Arrow Lake H Laptop | Windows 11, gram AI, Copilot, LG gram Link, WUXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
gram AI
Power of AI. Power of You.
gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalized solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
gram chat On-Device: Personalized answers just for you.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*14Z90T is available only in black.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving you valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
The light life
LG gram's light weight of 1,120g in a slim body of 15.7mm matches any lifestyle freely. Validated through rigorous military-grade tests, this design proves that durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colors with stunning WUXGA resolution and DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*14Z90T is available only in black.
Stretch every visual moment
Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 14-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% color coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colors.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Arrow Lake H
The latest Intel Arrow Lake H processor, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of handling up to 13 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) for AI tasks, is now integrated into the LG gram, offering powerful performance optimized for laptops. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 72Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 30.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size (Inch)
14inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 255H
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
-
weight(kg)
1,120 g
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920*1200)
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All specs
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 255H
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Laptop Adapter
BATTERY
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi 6E
DESIGN
-
Color
Obsidian Black
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
312 x 214.3 x 15.7~16.9
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
434 x 270 x 62
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.95 kg
-
weight(kg)
1,120 g
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920*1200)
-
Size (cm)
35.5cm
-
Size (Inch)
14inch
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y25
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit KBD (US:79 Key, UK:80 Key, Japan:83Key)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4) USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
STORAGE
-
SSD
512GB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Objet Platinum Care+
LG Objet premium support: priority assistance, expert help, and tailored solutions.