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14-Inch LG gram |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AI Powered Intel® Core™ U5, IPS Display
14-Inch LG gram |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AI Powered Intel® Core™ U5, IPS Display
14Z90U-G.AS54A3
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Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity
LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Some images on this page were created using generative AI for illustrative purposes. Actual product appearance, specifications, and features may vary.
Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.
LG gram combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,120g with a thin, super-slim 15.7mm profile.
*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.
Ultra-durable
LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Ultra-lasting
Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram delivers up to 36.5 hours of usage time. With all-day battery life and an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, you can boost productivity and enjoy uninterrupted use from morning to night.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Battery life is measured under video playback at 150 nits brightness with wireless off and headphones at default volume.
*Battery time stated in the feature represents the maximum condition. Actual usage time may vary depending on product specifications, user environment, network connectivity, battery condition, and usage period.
*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Pro power meets AI brilliance
Experience powerful performance with Intel’s AI-optimized processor. With Intel® graphics (4Xe) and an NPU that supports AI tasks, delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, 16GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Expanded AI experiences with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC
LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.
***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows
Heavy projects? Light lift
Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.
One click, more actions
Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*
Find it instantly, search in your own language
Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**
*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.
****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.
More vertical space. Clear detail.
The 14 inch 1920×1200 WUXGA IPS display delivers clear and accurate visuals with 350nits of brightness for comfortable viewing in various environments. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers a wider vertical viewing area, allowing more content to fit on screen and reducing the need for scrolling. Wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction help keep images and text sharp and clear, making everyday work and media viewing comfortable and reliable.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
*The 1920×1200 (WUXGA) resolution provides more vertical pixels than the standard 1920×1080 FHD resolution.
Immersive spatial sound all around you
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*Dolby Atmos® performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos® website.
Key features of LG gram Link
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.
*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.
*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.
*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.
*This feature is supported with an active internet connection.
*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.
All specs
SYSTEM
Memory
16GB, onboard LPDDR5x (7500)
Processor
PLT U5 (404)
DESIGN
Color
Essence White
DISPLAY
Panel Type
LCD
STORAGE
SSD
SSD 512GB_NVME(Gen4_Value)
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