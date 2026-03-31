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14-Inch LG gram |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AI Powered Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display

14-Inch LG gram |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AI Powered Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display

14Z90U-G.AU85A3
Front view of 14-Inch LG gram | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home <br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AI Powered Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display 14Z90U-G.AU85A3
A floating LG gram AI laptop shown from multiple angles, highlighting its slim and lightweight design. The image presents key features including 1,120g weight, 15.7mm thin body, Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, Intel Core Ultra processor, on-device and cloud AI support, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut.
An LG gram laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,120g body designed for a 14-inch size.
This image displays a MIL-STD-810H military durability certification badge indicating that the lightweight 14 inch rugged notebook computer has passed seven durability tests. Below the badge, a series of icons visually represents different test conditions, including shock, vibration, temperature variation, dust exposure, and other environmental stress scenarios.
A front-facing view of an LG gram laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
A visual illustration of an Intel Core Ultra processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and Intel graphics with 4Xe cores, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
A front view of an LG gram laptop featuring a 14 inch WUXGA display. Icons above the device indicate DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, 1200:1 contrast, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen shows a vivid, high-contrast image.
The image shows an open gram laptop displaying data dashboards on the screen, with “36.5hrs” and “72Wh” shown beneath the product to highlight long battery life.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
This image shows an LG gram laptop displaying folders alongside a connected phone with a delete icon, illustrating remote erase, lock, and protection features that allow securing laptop data from a mobile device.
A top-down view of an LG gram laptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 312mm, depth of 214mm, diagonal length of 355mm, thickness ranging from 15.7mm to 16.9mm, and a weight of 1,120g.
Left side view and cover open
Top-down view of keyboard
Front view of 14-Inch LG gram | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home <br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AI Powered Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display 14Z90U-G.AU85A3
A floating LG gram AI laptop shown from multiple angles, highlighting its slim and lightweight design. The image presents key features including 1,120g weight, 15.7mm thin body, Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, Intel Core Ultra processor, on-device and cloud AI support, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut.
An LG gram laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,120g body designed for a 14-inch size.
This image displays a MIL-STD-810H military durability certification badge indicating that the lightweight 14 inch rugged notebook computer has passed seven durability tests. Below the badge, a series of icons visually represents different test conditions, including shock, vibration, temperature variation, dust exposure, and other environmental stress scenarios.
A front-facing view of an LG gram laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
A visual illustration of an Intel Core Ultra processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and Intel graphics with 4Xe cores, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
A front view of an LG gram laptop featuring a 14 inch WUXGA display. Icons above the device indicate DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, 1200:1 contrast, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen shows a vivid, high-contrast image.
The image shows an open gram laptop displaying data dashboards on the screen, with “36.5hrs” and “72Wh” shown beneath the product to highlight long battery life.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
This image shows an LG gram laptop displaying folders alongside a connected phone with a delete icon, illustrating remote erase, lock, and protection features that allow securing laptop data from a mobile device.
A top-down view of an LG gram laptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 312mm, depth of 214mm, diagonal length of 355mm, thickness ranging from 15.7mm to 16.9mm, and a weight of 1,120g.
Left side view and cover open
Top-down view of keyboard

Key Features

  • 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS LCD display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
  • Only 1,120g for a 14-inch laptop | 72Wh battery
  • Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • Dual AI (On-Device AI + Cloud AI) | LG gram Link
More
LG gram AI logo

LG gram AI logo

Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity

LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.

此圖片在深灰色背景中展示兩台輕薄的 2026 gram AI 筆電。一台筆電以傾斜角度放置，突顯纖薄精巧的背面設計，另一台則呈打開狀態，強調纖薄輕盈的結構。

此圖片在深灰色背景中展示兩台輕薄的 2026 gram AI 筆電。一台筆電以傾斜角度放置，突顯纖薄精巧的背面設計，另一台則呈打開狀態，強調纖薄輕盈的結構。

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG gram 14 吋 AI 筆電特色概覽：採用僅 1,120 g 的極致輕薄設計；通過 MIL-STD 軍規耐用測試；配備 14 吋 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) 螢幕；支援 On-Device 與 Cloud AI 雙 AI 體驗，並相容於 Copilot+ PC；提供長達 36.5 小時的長效電池續航力；搭載 Intel AI 處理器；可透過 gram Link 在 iOS、Android 與 webOS 之間流暢同步裝置。

LG gram 14 吋 AI 筆電特色概覽：採用僅 1,120 g 的極致輕薄設計；通過 MIL-STD 軍規耐用測試；配備 14 吋 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) 螢幕；支援 On-Device 與 Cloud AI 雙 AI 體驗，並相容於 Copilot+ PC；提供長達 36.5 小時的長效電池續航力；搭載 Intel AI 處理器；可透過 gram Link 在 iOS、Android 與 webOS 之間流暢同步裝置。

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

PortabilityPerformanceConnectivity & Security
An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”

An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”


True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.

This image shows four real-life usage scenarios of the LG gram laptop, including carrying the device while walking through the city, using the laptop one-handed during live work or communication, traveling with the laptop backpacking between locations, and working outdoors at a seaside café with creative applications open, highlighting everyday portability, mobility, and flexible performance.

This image shows four real-life usage scenarios of the LG gram laptop, including carrying the device while walking through the city, using the laptop one-handed during live work or communication, traveling with the laptop backpacking between locations, and working outdoors at a seaside café with creative applications open, highlighting everyday portability, mobility, and flexible performance.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Some images on this page were created using generative AI for illustrative purposes. Actual product appearance, specifications, and features may vary.

Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.

LG gram combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,120g with a thin, super-slim 15.7mm profile.

*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.

Ultra-durable

LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Ultra-lasting

Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram delivers up to 36.5 hours of usage time. With all-day battery life and an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, you can boost productivity and enjoy uninterrupted use from morning to night.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Battery life is measured under video playback at 150 nits brightness with wireless off and headphones at default volume.

*Battery time stated in the feature represents the maximum condition. Actual usage time may vary depending on product specifications, user environment, network connectivity, battery condition, and usage period.

*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”


Pro power meets AI brilliance

Experience powerful performance with Intel’s AI-optimized processor. With Intel® graphics (4Xe) and an NPU that supports AI tasks, delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, 32GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.

50TOPS

Intel® Core™ Ultra processor

4Xe

Intel® graphics

The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.

gram Pro 16 吋 AI 筆電 (16Z90U)，搭載 Intel Core 處理器

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Expanded AI experiences with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC

LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.

gram AI 筆電 (14Z90U) 配備雙 AI 解決方案：On-Device 和 Cloud AI，在線上和離線都可提供流暢的效能

Dual AI:
always-on performance
with On-Device & Cloud AI

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarization without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline

Get tailored answers based on your archived files**

Recall recently viewed screen with simple keywords***

Instant summarize text and documents

Set various system options with simple commands****

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.

***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*

Find it instantly, search in your own language

Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**

Protect what’s important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.***

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.

****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.

More vertical space. Clear detail.

The 14 inch 1920×1200 WUXGA IPS display delivers clear and accurate visuals with 350nits of brightness for comfortable viewing in various environments. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers a wider vertical viewing area, allowing more content to fit on screen and reducing the need for scrolling. Wide viewing angles and consistent colour reproduction help keep images and text sharp and clear, making everyday work and media viewing comfortable and reliable.

This image shows the display of the gram 14 inch laptop from the front, featuring colorful parrots set against a light green background, highlighting vivid colors and fine detail. Above the screen, icons represent key display specifications, including DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, 1200:1 contrast, and 16:10 aspect ratio, indicating the display’s color range, contrast, and aspect ratio.

This image shows the display of the gram 14 inch laptop from the front, featuring colorful parrots set against a light green background, highlighting vivid colors and fine detail. Above the screen, icons represent key display specifications, including DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, 1200:1 contrast, and 16:10 aspect ratio, indicating the display’s color range, contrast, and aspect ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

*The 1920×1200 (WUXGA) resolution provides more vertical pixels than the standard 1920×1080 FHD resolution.

Immersive spatial sound all around you

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Dolby Atmos® performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos® website.

An image displaying the text “Stay Connected. Stay Secure"

An image displaying the text “Stay Connected. Stay Secure"


This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.

LG gram Link:
easy device sync—
iOS, Android, and webOS
on your LG gram

No matter if it’s iOS, Android, or webOS, gram Link connects everything—so you can stop worrying about OS compatibility. Share files, mirror screens, and stay seamlessly connected across all your devices.

Key features of LG gram Link

Multi-device file sharing

Cross-device screen & control

Photo search & organization

Mobile alerts & audio on PC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later). 

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.

*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

gram AI laptop (14Z90U) uses ThinQ to remotely lock the device and erase data to protect sensitive information.

Erase. Lock.
Protect—remotely.

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*This feature is supported with an active internet connection. 

*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.

gram AI laptop (14Z90U) supports two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C for data transfer and charging.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Two USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI port, and two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports support fast data transfer, USB-C charging, and external displays. Plug-and-play connectivity supports efficient work without a docking station.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.

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