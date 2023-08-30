About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 16.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display

16Z90R-G.AA56A3

16Z90R-G.AA56A3

LG gram 16.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display

Front view
LG gram 17 Logo.
Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

Black

Gray

White

Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Eye comfort, Even in the Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in bright environments.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos 

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel and be transported into music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

The Latest Systems for Speed

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Built-in Security Guard

Stay secured even when you are away from your gram. It will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as theft.

 

Built-in Security Guard

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The product image in the animation may differ from actual model.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Hands Free Smart Pointer

Digital Wellness

Privacy Guard & Alert

Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or when someone else is looking at your screen.

Screen Control by Gaze Tracking

Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.

LG gram Cares

Alerts you when you have a bad posture and when you have worked continuously for too long.

For Videoconferencing

Keeps audiences engaged when they see you present alongside your presentation. It also offers convenient functionalities such as Auto Mute, Mute Warning and Virtual Camera.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The product image in the video and feature cards might be different from the actual model.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

The animation shows the cooling fan is running.
Advanced Cooling

Keep it Cool

Work and play with passion while staying cool with an improved cooling system.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices

LG gram offers not only various ports but also two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5k display at a 40 GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.

It shows various ports of LG gram.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Quick Access with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Print

Key Specs

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i5-1340P

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

Size (Inch)

16

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.199 (iGPU) / 1,299 (dGPU)

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Dimension(inch)

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"

All specs

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i5-1340P

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8"

Dimension(inch)

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9

weight(kg)

1.199 (iGPU) / 1,299 (dGPU)

weight(lb)

2.64 (iGPU) / 2.86 (dGPU)

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

USB Type-C (Desktop type)

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Charcol Gray

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

YES

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

NO

Slim Kensington lock

YES

SSD Security

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

N/A

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

Intel® Unision

YES

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

YES

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Front view

16Z90R-G.AA56A3

LG gram 16.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display