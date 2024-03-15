We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Delightfully light
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
The light life
Only 1,350g and pencil-thin at 16.0mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
16:10 High resolution
IPS premium display
Get captivated by rich, vivid colors in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution premium display.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Windows 11
Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.
Stay cool
Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Dolby Atmos®
Immerse your sense
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.
high-capacity battery.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Easy connectivity
Ports for optimal performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. The available ports make your gram a plug-and-play paradise, achieving greater productivity and endless entertainment.
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
17
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.35
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
All specs
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
BATTERY
-
Battery
77Wh
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium
-
Color
Charcol Gray
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8
-
weight(kg)
1.35
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Size (cm)
43.18
-
Size (Inch)
17
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI
YES
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
SECURITY
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
What people are saying
Contact Us
Buy directly
17Z90S-G.AA76A3
