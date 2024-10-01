10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Free 6 Litre of Babience First Clean Safe Detergent. Click here to find out more

FV1410H3BA

Thoroughly Gentle Yet
Incredibly Fast

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

ezDispense™ automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent and its softner compartment can be used for up to 35 loads of extra detergent.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with ""Normal"" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™

Save Time to Enjoy Life Better

TurboWash™ technology cleans your laundry in 59 minutes. Spend less time doing laundry and more time enjoying life.

Laundry is being done in the washing machine.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

There are A letter on the stage in front of the world map background.
Energy Efficiency

Market Leading Energy Efficiency

Achieve A grade* that the most energy efficient class according to EU energy grade (A to G)** with TurboWash™ technology.
A grade

Top Class Efficiency

49.10%

Energy Saving***

*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.

※ Do not enter alt tag. (White background image)
Steam ™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam ™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care"" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

※ Do not enter alt tag. (White background image)
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

FV1410H3BA
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
600x565x850
AI DD™
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

All specs

KEY FEATURES

  • AI DD™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes

  • Steam™

    Steam

  • Turbowash

    39 Min

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    4ticks

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

  • Wifi (Wifi Control)

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Body Color

    Black

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

  • Door Rim Color

    Chrome

  • Display Background color

    Black Main
    + Dark Grey Button

  • Dial Knop

    Chrome

  • Knob Deco

    Silver

BASIC

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    6

  • Spin speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power zero

    Yes

  • Spray Detergent water (Circulation)

    Yes

  • 3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)

    Yes

  • Door Switch type

    Auto Door

  • Door Openning Angle (º)

    150

  • Drum Volume (liters)

    68

  • Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    STS Slim Lifter

  • Contol-Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Contol-Diaplay Type

    White LED

  • Contol-Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Contol-Delay timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Contol-Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Contol-Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Contol-Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Contol-Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No.

    14

  • General - Cotton

    Yes

  • General - Cotton +

    Yes

  • General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • General -Easy Care

    Yes

  • Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)

    Yes

  • Caring - Steam Refresh (WD Only)

    Yes

  • Special - Speed14

    Yes

  • Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

  • Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)

    Yes

  • Special - Delicates

    Yes

  • Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)

    Yes

  • Special - TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Special - Dry Only

    Yes

  • Special - Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Turbo wash

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Normal

    Yes

  • Rinse Option - Rinse+

    Yes

  • Dry Option (WD Only) - Normal Eco

    Yes

  • Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.

    Yes

  • Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron

    Yes

  • Dry Option (WD Only) - Cupboard(Normal)

    Yes

  • Dry Option (WD Only) - Eco Hybrid

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    600x565x850

  • Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    660x660x890

  • Weight(kg)

    73

  • Weight include packing(kg)

    77

CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    F4V7RFP2EK

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    10

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    4ticks

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton cold 1400

NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH CYCLE)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    F4V7RRP2WE

  • Dry Capacity (KG)

    6

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    4ticks

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton cold 1400

NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH+DRY CYCLE)

  • Brand

    LG

  • Model

    F4V7RRP2WE

  • Dry Capacity (KG)

    6

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    4ticks

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Standard Washing Program

    Cotton cold 1400

