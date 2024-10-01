We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Where to buy
Support
10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
10/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with ""Normal"" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Save Time to Enjoy Life Better
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care"" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
Steam™
Steam
-
Turbowash
39 Min
-
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
Black
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
-
Door Rim Color
Chrome
-
Display Background color
Black Main
+ Dark Grey Button
-
Dial Knop
Chrome
-
Knob Deco
Silver
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
6
-
Spin speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Spray Detergent water (Circulation)
Yes
-
3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
Yes
-
Door Switch type
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
68
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Contol-Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol-Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Contol-Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)
18:88
-
Contol-Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol-Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Contol-Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Contol-Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol-Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
14
-
General - Cotton
Yes
-
General - Cotton +
Yes
-
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
General -Easy Care
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care (TrueSteam or SpaSteam)
Yes
-
Caring - Steam Refresh (WD Only)
Yes
-
Special - Speed14
Yes
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
Special - Wash+Dry (WD only)
Yes
-
Special - Delicates
Yes
-
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
-
Special - TurboWash 39
Yes
-
Special - Dry Only
Yes
-
Special - Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Turbo wash
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Normal Eco
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Low Temp.
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Iron
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Cupboard(Normal)
Yes
-
Dry Option (WD Only) - Eco Hybrid
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
600x565x850
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660x660x890
-
Weight(kg)
73
-
Weight include packing(kg)
77
CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4V7RFP2EK
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
10
-
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH CYCLE)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4V7RRP2WE
-
Dry Capacity (KG)
6
-
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
NEW ENERGY STANDARD WASHER& DRYER(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION FOR WASH+DRY CYCLE)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4V7RRP2WE
-
Dry Capacity (KG)
6
-
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.