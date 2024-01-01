Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Washing machine in the kitchen

Washing Machine Buying Guide

Need a new washing machine? Discover which type of washing machine is right for you, and find out how to use and care for your new machine with our guide.

Laptop Buying Guide

Laptop Buying Guide: What Is The Best Laptop?

Find out whether a curved or flat monitor is better for your gaming experience with our guide. Discover the benefits of both monitor types for gamers here.

TV Buying Guide

Want to buy a new TV? Choose the right one for you with our guide. Discover more about screen resolution, 4K and 8K TVs, and LG QNED and OLED TVs.

LG TV Size Buying Guide

TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

Not sure which TV size you need? Explore our TV size guide to learn which TV size would best suit your needs and find suitable LG models.

Dryer Buying Guide

Find out which clothes dryer to buy with our expert guide. Discover more about dryer types and sizes, as well as the different features of LG's heat pump dryers.

Dishwasher Buying Guide

Choose a dishwasher that's right for you with our guide. Discover more about different dishwasher types, and the sizes and features that are available.

TV Cleaning Guide: How to Clean a TV

Find out how to properly clean a TV screen here. Remove fingerprints and marks, and enjoy a streak-free TV screen with our handy care guide.

Air Conditioner Buying Guide

Find out everything you need to know about home & commercial air conditioning systems from LG - our helpful buying guide covers size, energy efficiency & more.

Microwave Buying Guide

Find out what to look for in a microwave with our buying guide and discover more about inverter technology, as well as microwave wattage, size and features.

Guide to Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

Choose an energy efficient cooling unit for your home with our guide to reading Energy Rating Labels on air conditioners.

