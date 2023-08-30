We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nano
Creates Pure Colors
LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles
to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers a stunning visual experience.
How to Create
Pure Colors
Nanoparticles filter and refine impure colors
to reproduce pure and realistic images.
- Impure Colors
- Pure Colors
Nanoparticles Filter out Impure Colors
-
Conventional
RGB wavelength with
impure colors
-
Pure RGB wavelength with
impure colors removed.
RGB Wavelength
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.