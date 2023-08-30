We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pure Colors
Create a Real Stadium Feel
LG NanoCell produces pure colors by applying about 1nm-sized nanoparticles
to filter out dull color and enhance color purity. It delivers stunning visual immersion.
Experience real sport with pure colors on an ultra large screen.
Pure Colors Created by NanoCell
- Impure Colors
- Pure Colors
Nanoparticles Filter out Impure Colors
-
Conventional
RGB wavelength with
impure colors
-
Pure RGB wavelength with
impure colors removed.
*Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.