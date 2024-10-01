We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1
Life’s Good.
It’s just two little words.
But it’s an idea with real power.
Because those who dare to believe it are the people who change the world.
2
Sometimes
it’s hard to believe.
Indeed, when life has so many setbacks, changes, and reasons to doubt.
3
Yet, it takes guts
to be optimistic.
People who bravely choose to be optimistic in any circumstance can truly experience ‘Life’s Good.’
"'Life's Good."
Bringing a smile to the world
A media facade featuring the LG logo was displayed at landmarks around the world.
'A digital-style hand makes a finger-heart using the thumb and pointer finger, and above the gesture, a red heart shows LG's Life's Good logo.
Fill the world with hearts.
Make smiles for tomorrow.
Click to join the challenge.
Try the love-filled heart challenge
How to join
Use our ‘Life’s Good with LG’ filter to create a beautiful finger-heart.
Decorate your Stories with our ‘LifesGoodwithLG’ Stickers
#LifesGoodChallenge Join us now!
Let’s make Good Life with LG!
Choose to be optimistic, Life’s Good. ❤️ lg_global
Fill the world with hearts with
#lifesgoodchallenge Join now! 🚀 Let’s make a good life with LG! 📲🙌 lg_global
믿어보세요. 내일을 낙관하는 힘
용기있는 당신의 Life’s Good.
전해요. 세상에 하트를.
*collaboration commerciale rémunérée lg_global
@ lg_global
Choose to be optimistic.
lg_global
믿어보세요. 내일을 낙관하는 힘
Choose to be optimistic.
Then you’ll see why Life’s Good.
Fill the world with hearts.
Choose to be optimistic.
Then you’ll see why Life’s Good.
Fill the world with hearts.
#LifesGoodChallenge Join us now!
Let’s make Good Life with LG!
#LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart lg_global
Choose to be optimistic, Life’s Good. ❤️ lg_global
Fill the world with hearts with #LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart #ad
#lifesgoodchallenge Join now! 🚀 Let’s make a good life with LG! 📲🙌 lg_global
-
-
-
#lg #lifesgood #fingerheart
믿어보세요. 내일을 낙관하는 힘
용기있는 당신의 Life’s Good.
전해요. 세상에 하트를.
믿어요. 당신의 용기를.
삶을 낙관하는 용기 있는 선택
LG 전자가 응원합니다.
Life’s Good
#LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart
#LifesGoodChallenge
*collaboration commerciale rémunérée lg_global
Choose to be optimistic.
Then you’ll see why Life’s Good.
Fill the world with hearts,
Make smiles for tomorrow.
LG encourage those who choose to be optimists!
Life’s Good
#LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart
#LifesGoodChallenge
@ lg_global
Choose to be optimistic.
Then you’ll see why Life’s Good.
Fill the world with hearts.
Make smiles for tomorrow
LG encourage those
who choose to be optimists
Life’s Good
#LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart
#LifesGoodChallenge
lg_global
믿어보세요. 내일을 낙관하는 힘
용기있는 당신의 Life’s Good.
전해요. 세상에 하트를.
믿어요. 당신의 용기를.
삶을 낙관하는 용기 있는 선택
LG 전자가 응원합니다.
Life’s Good
#LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart
#LifesGoodChallenge
Choose to be optimistic.
Then you’ll see why Life’s Good.
Fill the world with hearts.
Make smiles for tomorrow
LG encourage those
who choose to be optimists
Life’s Good
#LG #LifesGood #FingerHeart
#LifesGoodChallenge #ad
Choose to be optimistic.
Then you’ll see why Life’s Good.
Fill the world with hearts.
Make smiles for tomorrow.
LG encourage those who choose to be optimists
Life’s Good #LG #LifesGood #Fingerheart #LifesGoodChallenge