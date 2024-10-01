Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
lifes-good

Choosing optimism isn't always easy. But once you embrace it, you'll see why

Choosing optimism isn't always easy. But once you embrace it, you'll see why Learn More

1

Life’s Good.
It’s just two little words.

But it’s an idea with real power.

                    Because those who dare to believe it are the people who change the world.

2

Sometimes
it’s hard to believe.

Indeed, when life has so many setbacks, changes, and reasons to doubt.

3

Yet, it takes guts
to be optimistic.

People who bravely choose to be optimistic in any circumstance can truly experience ‘Life’s Good.’

The optimists: brave and unlimited

Click to see their optimistic stories that move
them forward to a "Good Life"

Embracing
My Truest Self,
Willow Smith.
  • My Challenges
    Are Endless,
    Cody Simpson.
  • Don't Give Up,
    Find Your Own Path,
    Jenny Park.

"'Life's Good."

Bringing a smile to the world

A media facade featuring the LG logo was displayed at landmarks around the world.

'A digital-style hand makes a finger-heart using the thumb and pointer finger, and above the gesture, a red heart shows LG's Life's Good logo.

Fill the world with hearts.
Make smiles for tomorrow.

Click to join the challenge.

Fill the world with hearts. <br/>Make smiles for tomorrow. Instagram

Try the love-filled heart challenge

Instagram Logo

How to join

'Jenny Park is using both hands to create finger hearts, and from that gesture, 'Life's Good' filters adorn the screen.

Use our ‘Life’s Good with LG’ filter to create a beautiful finger-heart.

'The Life's Good logo is shown inside a shiny red heart.

Decorate your Stories with our ‘LifesGoodwithLG’ Stickers

'Two wine glasses clink together with a red cartoon heart between them.
'A funky character wearing long, red tasseled pants dances.
'A shiny cartoon speech bubble contains the Life's Good logo.
Share your 'Life's Good' moment!
/

#LifesGoodChallenge Join us now!
Let’s make Good Life with LG!

