LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven, 25L
2015 Good Design Award
Founded in Chicago in 1950, the Good Design award aims to create an awareness about contemporary design, and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation, and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes
Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside
Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.
Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way
Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Color
Black
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
-
Type
Solo+ Grill
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
White LED
-
Control Type
Touch & Dial
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
EasyClean
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Color
Black
-
Outcase Color
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
322 x 228 x 335
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 294 x 417
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
476 x 272 x 389
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED Lamp
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1350
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
850
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1150
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
292
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230/50
What people are saying
