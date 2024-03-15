LG Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven, 23L

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view of LG 23L NeoChef Microwave Oven in black, MS2336GIB

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™




It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.



LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking




Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.


It is a grill icon

Grill


It is a frying icon

Defrosting


It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation


It is a steaming icon

Steaming








Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty


Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.



Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More


Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.



Fermentation

Easy Home-Made Yogurt


Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.



Steaming

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies


You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.



*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

 

 

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.


User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions





video

EasyClean™


EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

images

Stable Turntable

images

3 Times Brighter LED

Lamp

images

Smaller Size, Larger

Capacity

Dimensions

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Door Color

    Black

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    23

  • Type

    Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    White LED

  • Control Type

    Keypad

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • EasyClean

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    322 x 228 x 335

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    476 x 272 x 357

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED Lamp

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1000

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    23

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    292

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230/50

