It's All Possible

All specs
Audio
24bit x 192kHz Hi-Fi Sound (Pure Surround Sound Effect)
PLATFORM
Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
Color
Black, White
Dimension : L*W*D(mm)
138.5 x 70.9 x 9.1
RAM
2GB LPDDR3 800 MHz
ROM
32GB
Display
Full HD IPS Display 5.2" (1920 x 1080 pixels)
Chipset
QUALCOMM® SNAPDRAGON™ 800, PROCESSOR WITH 2.26GHZ QUAD-CORE CPU
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3,00mAh / Embedded Li-Polymer
8x Digital zoom
Yes
Sapphire Crystal Glass Lens
Yes
Multi-point AF (9 points)
Yes
Full HD 60fps Recording/Playbak
Yes
Internal Memory
32GB
Optical Image Stabilizer
13 MP OIS Camera
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.