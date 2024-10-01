We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
**DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
727 x 205 x 487
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.3
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180 (O/C)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2021
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
