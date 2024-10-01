Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Dualup Ergo 27.6" SDQHD Nano IPS Display Monitor

28MQ780-B

LG Dualup Ergo 27.6" SDQHD Nano IPS Display Monitor

front view with the monitor arm on the right
Display

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data

Data

LG DualUp Monitor
LG DualUp Monitor

Double the Screen, Twice the Experience

Enhance your efficiency with a new format of 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD display.
Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.
SDQHD Nano IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work

The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.
LG's Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light.
Live Color Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality

LG's Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.
Ambient Light Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain with Auto Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
LG DualUp Monitor for Office Worker


For Office Worker

DualUp monitor helps to process work efficiently by checking multiple datasheets with the vertically extended screen.
The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Easy Workstation Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Basically, for the dual monitor set-up without DualUp monitor but conventional monitors, more than 2-times are required compared to the existing space. DualUp monitor helps users to set workspace comfortably in their current space. Also, C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it to install easily without other equipment.

PBP & Built-in KVM*

DualUp monitor allows you to control multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature. Also, the built-in KVM feature helps to manage content with a single keyboard and mouse.

1 Source PBP**

By connecting two cables, out of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C™, you can utilize a dual monitor setup with 28MQ780. It helps to control two-screen easily without using software or shortcut keys.

Stunning Image Quality

SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Various Movement of Display

User Convenience

Various Movement of Display

Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP

Let's going to take a look inside of new DualUp monitor box and get to know the process of installing it, one by one.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

More Screen and Less Space

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking

LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up

*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup


*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    DualUp

  • Year

    2022

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18195 x 0.18195

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    70.1

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560x2880 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    28.31W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    190W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    745 x 240 x 557

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

FEATURES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Low Blue Light

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

