LG Dualup Ergo 27.6" SDQHD Nano IPS Display Monitor
PBP & Built-in KVM*
1 Source PBP**
Stunning Image Quality
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Various Movement of Display
User Convenience
Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range
New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP
More Screen and Less Space
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
DualUp
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
70.1
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
28.31W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
190W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
745 x 240 x 557
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Others (Features)
Low Blue Light
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
