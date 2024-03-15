We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Speed
Color
Tech
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
All specs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.8" Flat
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
300
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
-
Frequency (Hz)
144Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
1 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
30.2W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W
STAND
-
Tilt
-5~15 Degree
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5
-
Set (without Stand)
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.94
-
Set (without Stand)
3.5
ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
24GN60R-B
LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium