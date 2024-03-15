Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

24GN60R-B

LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

front view
LG UltraGear Logo.
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be The Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful, boosting your chances of victory.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colors
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.
A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Speed

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Color

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Tech

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

IPS 1ms minimizes afterimage and delivers fast response time, letting you enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image appear smoothly. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at target more easily.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortably.


Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*In above images, the one on the left illustrates a conventional mode where the feature is not supported.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Print

All specs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8" Flat

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    300

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

  • Frequency (Hz)

    144Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    1 (v2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (v1.4)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100-240V, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On

    30.2W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.3W

STAND

  • Tilt

    -5~15 Degree

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.94

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.5

ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Buy directly

front view

24GN60R-B

LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium