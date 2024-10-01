We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QHD UltraGear™ 27" OLED Display Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms Response Time
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
67.32
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
94W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
74W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.