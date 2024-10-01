Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

27GN950-B

27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 27" UHD 4K with Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC, 27GN950-B
World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG)* Gaming Monitor

Be the game changer with UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, and the wings of victory for you.
Display Stream Compression (DSC) card
Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Support as One : UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 144Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GN950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.
Monitor supporting the Video Sync mode, and emitting colorful lights of sphere lighting 2.0

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in sphere lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colors appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.
Virtually borderless, Tilt, Height adjustment, and Pivot reddot winner 2020
Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, improved V-wing stand and the narrow bezel. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Creative Work Atmosphere

This Hardware calibration monitor with 4K UHD resolution covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color. It will be a satisfying solution for you want to enjoy professional creative works and gaming with one monitor.
The monitor supporting 4K UHD resolution covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color
The monitor supporting 4K UHD resolution covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color

Picture Quality

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Speed

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Technology

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

27GN950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
UHD 4K with 144Hz and IPS 1ms (GtG)*

Supreme Color meets Utmost Speed

Thanks to World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz, you can enjoy a whole new level of immersion.

UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
UHD 4K Nano IPS VESA DisplayHDR600

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports to express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.

The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).
144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
Sphere Lighting 2.0

Gratification of Sight and Hearing

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Sphere Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    741 x 517 x 208

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(↓)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder(Hook)

  • USB A to B

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you