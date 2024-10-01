We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
Creative Work Atmosphere
Picture Quality
Speed
Technology
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Supreme Color meets Utmost Speed
UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
Vivid Colors and Sharp Details
The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2020
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Sphere Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
741 x 517 x 208
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
-
USB A to B
YES
