Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27MP89HM-S

27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

The 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design provides a virtually borderless visual experience for an all-inclusive view.

Wider with 27, Clearer through IPS

The immersion level of viewers has increased as the size of 4-Side Virtually Borderless Design is increased to 27 inches. You will experience a realistic contents viewing as we have added Full HD IPS technology which boasts of its clear and undistorted colors at any viewing angle.

Advanced Metallic Slim ArcLine

The sleek design of LG premium monitor is accentuated by the Metallic Slim ArcLine Stand.
Metallic Slim ArcLine Stand that grew thinner and more curved in than existing one.

Enjoy Outstanding Color Expression

An immersive work environment is ensured through realistic color expression thanks to sRGB over 99 percent and the IPS display.

Protect Your Eyes and View in Comfort

Flicker Safe and Reader Mode help maximize visual comfort by protecting your eyes from harmful blue light and reducing the flicker level to almost zero.

Clear and Uninterrupted Game Play

AMD FreeSync™ Technology reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. With AMD FreeSync™ Technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout games without the need to upgrade your graphic card.

Precise Hits, Easy Victory

With the Crosshair feature, gamers can take their skills to the next level. By placing the striking point in the center of the display, the feature enhances firing accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Immerse Yourself in the Game

The Black Stabilizer allows you to have better visibility, even in dark scenes.
And you can experience clean high-pitched sound and base sound with MAXXAUDIO®

Preset Customized Options with just a Click

OnScreen Control and My Display Presets allow you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse.

Customize Your Workspace for Multitasking

Screen Split divides the display for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. With PIP Mode you can work while watching a video in a window floating on the screen.

Offers Improved Color Vision to Color Weakness

Color revision algorithms are used to help those with color weakness who have difficulty distinguishing certain ranges of colors can view all the important content.
Print

All specs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Refesh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

INTERFACE

  • D-Sub (VGA)

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (x2)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURE

  • AMD FreeSync

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Black Stablizer

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt

    -2~15 Degree

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 X 100

SPEAKER

  • Audio Output (Watt)

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Internal / External

    External

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you