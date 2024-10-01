We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)
All specs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Color Gamut
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Refesh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
INTERFACE
-
D-Sub (VGA)
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (x2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURE
-
AMD FreeSync
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Black Stablizer
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt
-2~15 Degree
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 X 100
SPEAKER
-
Audio Output (Watt)
5W x 2
POWER
-
Internal / External
External
