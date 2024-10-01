Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32UN880-B

LG UltraFine™ 32" IPS Display Monitor with Ergo Stand

Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo: Designed Around You

Designed around you

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.
Exceptional Image Quality

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Lifelike realism with IPS and UHD resolution

Reimagine everything you do with the IPS Display. At 31.5" and 3840x2160 resolution, LG's UHD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. See a clearer, lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertainment.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Ergo Design

Next-level ergonomics and efficiency

Experience a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup. Ergo Design brings an innovative, ergonomic arm to fit your needs. Secure the stand, monitor and cables with its C-Clamp, One Click Mount and simple cable management in seconds. Easily adjust the pivot, height and tilt. And work with improved posture and productivity.
Create a Perfectly Customized Workstation eg.Photographer, Creator, Office Worker
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully use your desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

Compatible with Every Posture
Compatible with Every Posture
Compatible with Every Posture
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.3

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2020

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    55W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

