packaging-recycling

why

Save resources for future generations

Natural resources such as water, oil, wood, minerals and fossil fuels are conserved when we reduce, reuse, and recycle.1

Save land for other purposes

If we do not reduce waste, our only active landfill (Semakau Landfill) will run out of space by 2035.1

Save energy

Energy is used throughout the development of a product. By recycling right, we do not need to extract raw materials to produce goods.

What can we do?

packaging

packaging-recycling

packaging

*The Carbon Trust is a non profit organization established by the British government to respond to climate change and reduce carbon.

packaging

What happens to collected recyclables?

packaging

For more information on what can or cannot be recycled, visit go.gov.sg/recycleright

packaging

*above extracted from NEA's source: https://www.nea.gov.sg/our-services/waste-management/3r-programmes-and-resources/types-of-recyclables-and-recycling-processes
1www.nea.gov.sg/docs/default-source/our-services/waste-management/3r-flyer-cum-pamphlet.pdf