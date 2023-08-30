We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
packaging-recycling
why
Save resources for future generations
Natural resources such as water, oil, wood, minerals and fossil fuels are conserved when we reduce, reuse, and recycle.1
Save land for other purposes
If we do not reduce waste, our only active landfill (Semakau Landfill) will run out of space by 2035.1
Save energy
Energy is used throughout the development of a product. By recycling right, we do not need to extract raw materials to produce goods.
What can we do?
packaging
packaging-recycling
packaging
*The Carbon Trust is a non profit organization established by the British government to respond to climate change and reduce carbon.
packaging
What happens to collected recyclables?
packaging
packaging