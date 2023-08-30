About Cookies on This Site

Shoot and Print

LG Pocket Photo Snap's lets you capture adorable moments you don't want to miss. Instantly shoot every moment and get stunning prints.

Save Every Moment to Your Phone Automatically

Change your settings to Auto-Save to have your best shots saved automatically to your phone gallery. Never miss any of the moments that are meaningful to you.

Instant Mobile Printing

Print your photos via Bluetooth™ with your iPhone or Android smartphone. LG Pocket Photo Snap can quickly print your photos wirelessly.

Rich colors and sharp details

Your portable photo studio is here.
Take photos wherever you are and print them in high quality.

Dye-sublimation printing delivers superior line sharpness and photo quality with continuous tones, smooth transitions and a wide color gamut.

Long lasting against moisture

Cherish your memories with smudge-proof and long-lasting images

Photo paper is smudge-proof and long-lasting even when exposed to moisture. Therefore you can keep your photos without color fading.

Larger, convenient photo paper

Print your meaningful moments with larger paper size.
Go ahead and stick your photos wherever you want.

Direct Black & White Mode

Instantly capture your moment in grayscale to have more moody photography.

Easy Reprint

Need to share your photos with friends? Print out same photos repeatedly and share your best moments by simply pressing a single button.

*Once the battery runs out, current image data will be lost.

Shoot in the Dark

With auto flash, you can take bright and vivid photos even in the dark.

Compact but Stylish Design

A cute design with pastel colors. LG Pocket Photo snap is designed compact enough to fit into your mini bag and carry it around easily.

Customized Editing

Express your creativity with LG Pocket Photo App.
This versatile app lets you edit specially, print instantly and share special pictures with your friends.
Print

All specs

SPECIFICATIONS

Size (W x H x D) mm

152.5 x 107.5 x 36.4

Color

Sky Blue

Main Set Weight(kg)

383g

Engine

Dye sublimation engine

Pixel number

5M

Resolution

2560 x 1920

Android Mobile/PAD

Yes/Yes

IOS Mobile/PAD

Yes/Yes

Bluetooth v4.0

Yes

Picture Format

JPEG, PNG, BMP

Battery Type

Li-ion (7.4V, 1000mA)

In & Out USB

C-type USB (Device)

Power Consumption

Max (per page) / 63W Avg (per page) / 30W

