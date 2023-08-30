About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pocket Photo

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

Pocket Photo

PD251

Pocket Photo

ZInk™

Bluetooth®

Slim and Compact Design

LG Pocket photo is as slim and compact as your smart phone so it fits in your hand or inside a bag when not in use.

Instant Mobile Printing

Take a photo of your treasured moments and print them out whenever and wherever. You can print memorable photos just by pressing the 'Send' button. Pocket photo can quickly print your smart phone Photos instantly, with no cable.

AVAILABLE WITH ALMOST ALL SMARTPHONE

PD251 supports almost all smart phone including iPhone, android and window phone 8.

Easy Bluetooth Connection

You can print anywhere, any time via a Bluetooth connection easily.

No need ink, Zink Paper

Photo sheets are prepared with the ink pre-included.

Smart Editing with QR code

Easily add a QR code with the LG Pocket photo app and QR code links to your SNS.

Linking to SNS through QR code

A printed QR code can give more information, such as your phone number, but it also links to your social network site so that you can share your happy moments with your friends.

LG Pocket photo App

The LG Pocket photo app offers with various editing functions. With this app, you can decorate your photos and add text, a date or even a QR code.
Print

All specs

What people are saying

Buy directly

PD251

Pocket Photo