About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Flash Sale Coming SoonProsperity Sale Up to 40% OFFOnline ExclusiveCreate Your Prosperity PackUnlock Member Rewards
Lunar New Year Online Exclusive

Lunar New Year Online Exclusive

Happening this Saturday!

00 Day 00 Hour 00 Minute 00 Second
Prosperity Sale Up to 40% OFF

Prosperity Sale Up to 40% OFF

Unlock up to 40% Savings

T&Cs apply

Unlock up to 40% Savings Buy NowUnlock up to 40% Savings Terms & Conditions
Online Exclusive Picks

Online Exclusive Picks

Online Exclusive Picks

T&Cs apply

Online Exclusive Picks Terms & Conditions

CNY Online Exclusives

Build Your Own Value Pack

Build Your Own Value Pack

Create Your Prosperity Pack

Buy More, Save More! Get up to 4% off 3 or more products. T&Cs apply

Create Your Prosperity Pack Buy NowCreate Your Prosperity Pack Terms & Conditions

Buy More, Pay Less

Get 2% off 2 or more products, 4% off 3 or more products

Your Product, Our Promise

Your Product, Our Promise

Step Into Exclusive
Member Rewards

Step Into Exclusive <br class="desktop-only">Member Rewards Unlock Now