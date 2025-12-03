PuriCare® AeroTower (HIT), CADR 181m³/hr

- 99.9% Sterilization.

1) Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute.

2) Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group).

3) Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h.

4) Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922.

5) Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli.

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

- 99.9% Antiviral Effect.

1) Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31.

2) Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health.

3) Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group).

4) Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%.

5) Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19.

6) Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group.

