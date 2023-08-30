We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier(HEPA)
Purify the Air All Around You
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
360 Degree Direct Fan
The fan wings are serrated to reduce air resistance for powerful air purification.
*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360 degree direct fan.
Fresh Air Faster and Farther
The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house
*Tested by LG internal lab with an enclosed area of 259 cubic meters (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 meters) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster Mode turned on, measuring the speed of the wind at a height of 1.5 meters at a distance of 7.5 meters away from the product.
*Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
*Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
Multi-Filtration System
Give Air a Deep Clean with Advanced Multi-Filtration System
Multi-filtration captures unwanted particles- bacteria, virus, dust, allergen and odor components.
Safe Plus Filter, Deodorization Filter
Safe Plus Filter
Remove bacteria, virus, dust, and allergens.
- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Dust Storm / Ultra-Fine Dust Removal
- Allergen (house dust mite, mold) Removal
Deodorization Filter
Eliminates harmful gases.
- Home Odor (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia(NH3), Acetic Acid) Removal
- Odor Components such as Formaldehyde (HCHO), Toluene Removal
- Air Pollutants (NO2, SO2) Removal
*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products).
*Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. *Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber.
*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4.
*Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
*Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
BASIC SPEC.
-
Color
-
White
-
CADR (CMH)
-
779
-
CADR (CMM)
-
13
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
-
54 / 20
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Type (Model Name)
-
360° Air Purifier
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)
-
376 x 1073 x 376
-
[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)
-
19.2
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
CO₂ Detection
-
Yes
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
-
Yes
-
Ionizer
-
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
-
PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm
FILTER
-
Filter Grade
-
HEPA H13
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
iOS / Android
