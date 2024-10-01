Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wearable Accessories

PuriCare Parts

Wear Your Confidence

If you are interested in LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, you can go to the product details linked on this page.

Discover Wearable Air Purifier

An asian man tilts his head back wearing the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier seen from the side. There is a cityscape in the background and wind with fine dust blowing by.

*Use a fan for ventilation on the wearable device.

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier and the LG PuriCare Wearable Mask Case are displayed side by side.

Hygienic Maintenance

Replaceable Parts for Consistently Clean Air

Replace parts as needed to keep it clean for repeated use. Disposable filters, washable face pad.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier viewed at an angle from the top with H13 Grade HEPA filters scattered around on the table around it. The place to insert the filter on the mask is highlighted with a blue square.

PuriCare Filters (2ea)

Two H13 Grade HEPA filters

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier viewed at an angle from the top with H13 Grade HEPA filters scattered around on the table around it. The place to insert the filter on the mask is highlighted with a blue square.

Inner Cover (30ea)

Blocking respiratory droplets. Disposable.

The top and interior of the mask is shown with the elastic fabric band connected in the back and highlighted in blue. Extra elastic fabric bands are on the table around the mask.

Face Guard (1ea)

Silicone pad promotes a comfortable fit and minimizes air leakage and inflow around the nose and chin. Washable.

The top and interior of the mask is shown with the elastic fabric band connected in the back and highlighted in blue. Extra elastic fabric bands are on the table around the mask.

Ear Strap / Strap Extender (1ea)

Elastic fabric band for a comfortable, stable fit. Length adjustable.

Lifestyle Gallery

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier USP Video

An African American man is sitting in a bus with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on while looking forward.

Thorough Air Purification

A young woman with braided hair puts her right foot on a skateboard, with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.

Better Breathing

An Asian man is holding a document and talking on the phone, with a black LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.

Unobstructed Performance

An African American man is sitting in a bus with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on while looking forward.
A young woman with braided hair puts her right foot on a skateboard, with a white LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.
An Asian man is holding a document and talking on the phone, with a black LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier on.