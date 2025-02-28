Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
335L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

GB-B3354PY

GB-B3354PY

335L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

Key Features

  • Door Cooling+™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Seamlessly Integrates into a Minimalist Kitchen

A modern lg black bottom freezer refrigerator with water dispenser is seamlessly fit next to a wooden kitchen countertop.

Premium Flat Design

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Close up view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator shelf with various fresh herbs, vegetables, and preserved foods in glass containers.

Linear Cooling™

Seals in freshness longer

Close up of door cooling feature and temperature control panel in an lg bottom freezer refrigerator.

Door Cooling+™

Promotes faster and even cooling

FRESHConverter™

FRESHConverter™

Temperature set by food type

Sophisticated Design, Fresh Innovation

The side view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with water dispenser with green cabinets and a stylish island.
The side view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with water dispenser with green cabinets and a stylish island.
The side view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with water dispenser with green cabinets and a stylish island.

Large Fridge Space

Expanded Fridge Storage,
Improved Volume

With a larger fridge space, you can store more fresh food at your convenience.

Linear Cooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavour and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*. 

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling™ model GLT51PZGSZ. The result may vary in actual usage. The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Even & Faster Cooling

Air vents at the front ceiling direct cool air onto top door baskets, ensuring items on the door shelves stay chilled* while promoting even and faster cooling

Door Cooling+™

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test comparing door basket cooling time from 25℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-Door Cooling+™ of R327S and Door Cooling+™ model of GLT51PZGSZ, according to LG internal test method. The result may vary in actual usage. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened. The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.

An animation showing various vegetables, seafood, and meats sliding horizontally across the screen.

FRESHConverter™

Temperature Set by Food Type

Store meat, fish, and vegetables at their ideal temperature settings for optimal freshness.

Deodoriser

Minimise Odours with Dual Filters

Carbon filtration technology deodorises the air, keeping it fresh inside.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor'™ offers quiet operation and lasting durability. As the heart of your refrigerator, it's backed by a 10-year parts warranty*.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Cleaning Time

Fridge Cleaning Without Alarms or Unplugging

Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm*.

*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes. When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.

LG ThinQTM

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app lets you control your fridge remotely, activate ‘Express Freeze,’ receive alerts, and monitor energy usage.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ™. The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual. Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability. UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

FAQ

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.

Q.

What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    318

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    363

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    87

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    248

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    63

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    68

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    318

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

