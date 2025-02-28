335L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Seamlessly Integrates into a Minimalist Kitchen
Premium Flat Design
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
Linear Cooling™
Seals in freshness longer
Door Cooling+™
Promotes faster and even cooling
FRESHConverter™
Temperature set by food type
Sophisticated Design, Fresh Innovation
Large Fridge Space
Expanded Fridge Storage,
Improved Volume
With a larger fridge space, you can store more fresh food at your convenience.
Linear Cooling™
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavour and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling™ model GLT51PZGSZ. The result may vary in actual usage. The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Door Cooling+™
Delivers Even & Faster Cooling
Air vents at the front ceiling direct cool air onto top door baskets, ensuring items on the door shelves stay chilled* while promoting even and faster cooling
Door Cooling+™
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test comparing door basket cooling time from 25℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-Door Cooling+™ of R327S and Door Cooling+™ model of GLT51PZGSZ, according to LG internal test method. The result may vary in actual usage. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened. The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
FRESHConverter™
Temperature Set by Food Type
Store meat, fish, and vegetables at their ideal temperature settings for optimal freshness.
Deodoriser
Minimise Odours with Dual Filters
Carbon filtration technology deodorises the air, keeping it fresh inside.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor'™ offers quiet operation and lasting durability. As the heart of your refrigerator, it's backed by a 10-year parts warranty*.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Cleaning Time
Fridge Cleaning Without Alarms or Unplugging
Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm*.
*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes. When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.
LG ThinQTM
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app lets you control your fridge remotely, activate ‘Express Freeze,’ receive alerts, and monitor energy usage.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ™. The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual. Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability. UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
FAQ
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
318
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
363
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
87
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
248
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
335
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
63
-
Packing Weight (kg)
68
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
318
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
