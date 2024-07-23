We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver
Transform Your Kitchen with Fridge Upgrade
Compact Design
Designed to fit into narrow alcoves
NatureFRESH™
Ensures longer lasting freshness
Multi Air Flow
Ensures even cooling with no frost build up
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 year parts warranty*
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Flat Door with Compact Design
Elevate Your Kitchen with Sleek and Modern Look
Furnish your minimalist kitchen with a flat-door design refrigerator that seamlessly blends into the wall.
Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.
NatureFRESH™
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.
Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.
Keep Food Fresh for Up To 7 Days*
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃**, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Delivers Even & Faster Cooling with Door Cooling+™
Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. This not only keeps items on the door shelves cold*, but also promotes even and faster cooling.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
FRESHConverter™
Adjustable Temperatures
FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.
Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.
Express Cool
A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant
Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.
Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.
Fresher and Easier with Multi Air Flow
Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh and prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
|*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Conveniently Store Large Items
The Big Freezing Zone can store large items such as frozen meat and fish.
Smart Inverter CompressorTM
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter CompressorTM is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter CompressorTM with a 10 year parts warranty*.
Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
FAQ
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQTM App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 676
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
325
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
75
-
Packing Weight (kg)
82
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 676
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
325
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.