344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

GB-B3443PY

GB-B3443PY

344L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

Transform Your Kitchen with Fridge Upgrade

Flat door refrigerator integrated into kitchen cabinets, providing a seamless look.

Compact Design

Designed to fit into narrow alcoves

Hands holding a bowl filled with fresh vegetables on a table.

NatureFRESH™

Ensures longer lasting freshness

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Multi Air Flow

Ensures even cooling with no frost build up

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and 10-year warranty label of smart inverter compressor.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 year parts warranty*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Flat Door with Compact Design

Elevate Your Kitchen with Sleek and Modern Look

Furnish your minimalist kitchen with a flat-door design refrigerator that seamlessly blends into the wall.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero Clearance

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED Lighting

Close-up of square pocket handle with a sleek and minimal design.

Square Pocket Handle

NatureFRESH™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

Keep Food Fresh for Up To 7 Days*

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃**, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

Linear cooling graph with fresh vegetables nearby, showing temperature fluctuations kept within ±0.5℃ for food freshness.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. 

Delivers Even & Faster Cooling with Door Cooling+™

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. This not only keeps items on the door shelves cold*, but also promotes even and faster cooling.

Close-up of air vents located at the front of the refrigerator, ensuring efficient and even cooling.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FRESHConverter™

Adjustable Temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.

Express Cool

A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and Easier with Multi Air Flow

Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh and prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Conveniently Store Large Items

The Big Freezing Zone can store large items such as frozen meat and fish.

Close-up of big freezing zone with large chunks of meat.

Smart Inverter CompressorTM

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter CompressorTM is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter CompressorTM with a 10 year parts warranty*.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQ

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range. 

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.

 

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQTM App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely. 

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 676

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    325

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    75

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    82

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 676

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    325

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

