408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver

GB-B4059PZ

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
DoorCooling ™

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

FRESHBalancer™

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer™.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

This nifty bottom mount fridge features a 2-Step Folding Shelf for tall bottles and a Chilled Compartment which helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items1

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items

You can adjust the shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time1

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

The enclosed ‘chilled' compartment remains colder than the main refrigerator cavity. This helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 700mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Table Caption
Features GB-B4059PZ GB-B3449PZ GB-B4459GV GB-B4059MT
GB-B4059PZ
408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GB-B3449PZ
341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GB-B4459GV
451L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Gold
GB-B4059MT
408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black
Capacity 408L 341L 451L 408L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 700 x 1720 x 700 mm 595 x 1860 x 676 mm 700 x 1850 x 700 mm 780 x 1800 x 730 mm
Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+ No No No No
Door Cooling+ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Dimensions

Capacity
408
Dimension (W X H X D)
700 x 1720 x 700
key usp1
Smart Inverter Compressor
key usp2
LINEAR Cooling™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

122

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

286

Net Storage (total)

408

Gross Storage (Freezer)

155

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

299

Gross Storage (total)

454

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Deodorizer

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Reversible door

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Fresh zone

Yes

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

2L Bottle Storage

Yes

Express Cooling

Yes

Folding Shelf

Yes

Egg Tray

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Maker

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

358kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

700

Height (mm)

1720

Width (mm)

700

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Handle

Pocket

