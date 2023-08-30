We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black
408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
122
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
286
-
Net Storage (total)
-
408
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
155
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
299
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
454
-
Compressor
-
Inverter Linear
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Reversible door
-
Yes
-
Tempered Glass shelf
-
Yes
-
Fresh zone
-
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
2L Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Express Cooling
-
Yes
-
Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Egg Tray
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Twist Ice Maker
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
NEA Energy rating
-
4
-
kWh
-
263kWh
-
Refrigerant
-
R600A
-
Lighting
-
LED
-
Depth (mm)
-
700
-
Height (mm)
-
1720
-
Width (mm)
-
700
-
Body Color
-
Matt Black
-
Handle
-
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
GB-B4059MT
408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black