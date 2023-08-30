About Cookies on This Site

341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver

Specs

Reviews

Support

GB-B3449PZ

Summary

Dimensions

Capacity
341
Dimension (W X H X D)
595 x 1860 x 676
key usp1
Smart Inverter Compressor
key usp2
LINEAR Cooling™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

107

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

234

Net Storage (total)

341

Gross Storage (Freezer)

127

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

247

Gross Storage (total)

374

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Reversible door

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

325kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

676

Height (mm)

1860

Width (mm)

595

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Handle

Pocket

