464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black
'*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
511
-
Compressor Type
-
Refrigerant - Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matt Black
All specs
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
2
-
Product Type
-
Multi Door Refrigerator
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Freezer Light
-
Top
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matt Black
-
Handle Type
-
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
511
-
Compressor Type
-
Refrigerant - Inverter Compressor
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
GF-B4532MC
