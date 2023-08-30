About Cookies on This Site

464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black

GF-B4532MC

464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black

GF-B6012MC
Linear Cooling
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Features GF-B4539PZ GF-Q4919MT GF-Q6011MC
GF-B4539PZ
464L multi-door-refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GF-Q4919MT
464L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black
GF-Q6011MC
601L French Door with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black
Capacity 464L 464L 601L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 835 x 1787 x 734 mm 835 x 1787 x 734 mm 912 X 1787 X 735 mm
Door in Door No No Yes
Hygiene+ Yes Yes Yes
LG ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No
Dimensions

GF-B4532MC

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

511

Compressor Type

Refrigerant - Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Matt Black

All specs

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

2

Product Type

Multi Door Refrigerator

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matt Black

Handle Type

Pocket

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

511

Compressor Type

Refrigerant - Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

GF-B6012MC

GF-B4532MC

464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Linear Compressor in Matt Black