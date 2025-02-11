386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sealing in Freshness with a Seamless Design
Every detail of this refrigerator is thoughtfully designed to elevate elegance and functionality in your kitchen.
Linear Cooling™
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavour of fresh for up to 7 days*.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Door Cooling+™
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf* with even and faster cooling performance.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
FRESHBalancer™
Elevate Freshness with Optimal Humidity Levels
Enjoy vibrant fruits and veggies when you can select the ideal moisture setting with FRESHBalancer™.
Large Capacity
Store More with Spacious Interiors
With the large capacity of 386L, you'll have ample room for all your favourite goodies.
Smart Storage System
Maximise your Space with Smart Storage
Find joy in tidying up your fridge with a smart storage system that maximises your 386L of space.
Retractable Shelf
Store tall and bulky items with the retractable shelf.
Utility Box
Easy access to small and frequently used items. Cooking is easier with the additional drawer that lets you quickly get items like cheese and butter.
Wine Rack
Chill up to 5 Bottles of wine. The wine rack can chill up to 5 bottles of your finest wines, and it can be removed if it's not in use.
Seamless Fit Design
Effortless Integration with a Seamless, Built-In Design
Featuring a flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design offers a sleek, custom-built look.
Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines
The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.
A Flat Door to Inspired Décor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
Zero Space Required
The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.
Premium Finishes
Enhance your kitchen with subtle luxury
Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance with a set of premium metallic finishes.
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases ‘metal laminated design’ applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh™ ' by Linear Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™. The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ offers quiet operation and lasting durability. As the heart of your refrigerator, it’s backed by a 10-year parts warranty*.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
230
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Beige
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
LnF(Larder)
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
386
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
386
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
85
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Beige
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
Bar (Easy Open)
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
230
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Full
-
Door Basket_Transparent
5
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
