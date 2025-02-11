Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

GB-B3864BE

GB-B3864BE

386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

Key Features

  • Door Cooling+™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Sealing in Freshness with a Seamless Design

Every detail of this refrigerator is thoughtfully designed to elevate elegance and functionality in your kitchen.

The front view of the refrigerator and freezer or shown fitting in seamlessly in a modern kitchen.

Linear Cooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavour of fresh for up to 7 days*.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf* with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

FRESHBalancer™

Elevate Freshness with Optimal Humidity Levels

Enjoy vibrant fruits and veggies when you can select the ideal moisture setting with FRESHBalancer™.

Large Capacity

Store More with Spacious Interiors

With the large capacity of 386L, you'll have ample room for all your favourite goodies.

Smart Storage System

Maximise your Space with Smart Storage

Find joy in tidying up your fridge with a smart storage system that maximises your 386L of space.

Food in jars is placed on the shelf inside the fridge and one bottle is too tall. A blue line and arrows indicate that the top shelf can be retracted to provide more height.
The interior of the fridge shows the drawer labeled "Utility Box". Three arrows push outward indicating the drawer can be pulled out to access the food inside.
Five beverage bottles are placed in the wine rack that hangs under a shelf inside the fridge with other produce on the shelves surrounding.
Food in jars is placed on the shelf inside the fridge and one bottle is too tall. A blue line and arrows indicate that the top shelf can be retracted to provide more height.
The interior of the fridge shows the drawer labeled "Utility Box". Three arrows push outward indicating the drawer can be pulled out to access the food inside.
Five beverage bottles are placed in the wine rack that hangs under a shelf inside the fridge with other produce on the shelves surrounding.

Retractable Shelf

Store tall and bulky items with the retractable shelf.

Utility Box

Easy access to small and frequently used items. Cooking is easier with the additional drawer that lets you quickly get items like cheese and butter.

Wine Rack

Chill up to 5 Bottles of wine. The wine rack can chill up to 5 bottles of your finest wines, and it can be removed if it's not in use.

Seamless Fit Design

Effortless Integration with a Seamless, Built-In Design

Featuring a flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design offers a sleek, custom-built look.

The front view of the refrigerator is shown in a kitchen. A blue square on the edge of the refrigerator and arrows highlight how it fits seamlessly into a standard kitchen.
The top of the refrigerator is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall at the top edge indicating the refrigerator is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
The top of the refrigerator is shown with the door swinging open and stopped at four different angles and a magnified inset of the hinge which never touches the wall it's next to.
The front view of the refrigerator is shown in a kitchen. A blue square on the edge of the refrigerator and arrows highlight how it fits seamlessly into a standard kitchen.
The top of the refrigerator is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall at the top edge indicating the refrigerator is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
The top of the refrigerator is shown with the door swinging open and stopped at four different angles and a magnified inset of the hinge which never touches the wall it's next to.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

The new design fits perfectly into standard kitchen cabinets for a clean, minimalist look.

A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

Zero Space Required

The Zero-Clearance hinge allows you to install right next to a wall for a completely built-in look.

Premium Finishes

Enhance your kitchen with subtle luxury

Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance with a set of premium metallic finishes.

The interior of the fridge is shown empty with the wine rack and shelf in place and the back which is labeled "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh™

The metallic decorations inside the fridge on the drawers are highlighted and labeled "Metallic Decoration" on the photo.

Metallic Decoration

The top interior of the fridge is shown with the soft LED light bright.

Soft LED Lighting

The metal touch display buttons are featured in the image and labeled "Metal Touch Display".

Metal Touch Display

A hand with a pointing finger and a large finger print to the left that has been crossed out hover over the metallic exterior of the fridge.

Fingerprint Resistant Finish

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases ‘metal laminated design’ applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh™ ' by Linear Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™. The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ offers quiet operation and lasting durability. As the heart of your refrigerator, it’s backed by a 10-year parts warranty*.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    230

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Beige

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    LnF(Larder)

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    386

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    386

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    85

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Beige

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Bar (Easy Open)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    230

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Full

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

