About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
617L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H.28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan + $200 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

617L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black

GS-X6172MC

617L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black

GS-X6172MC
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. *The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A video starts zoomed in on the water dispenser. The exterior of the refrigerator goes clear and now the interior of the door and mechanical parts of the dispenser nozzle can be seen. The video zooms in further to show the water droplets as they fall through the UVnano part of the nozzle which reduces the bacteria. The view zooms back out to see the exterior of the refrigerator again as water is being dispensed into a glass.
UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

A video starts with a close up view of the "Hygiene Fresh " panel on the refrigerator. Various bacteria fly around and then everything is sucked into the "Hygiene Fresh " panel and a light shines across the panel.
Hygiene Fresh

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999% of bacteria.

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.
Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

 

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.

Metal Fresh™

Metallic Decoration

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

LEARN MORE

Voice Control

Smart Alert

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service avilability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

LEARN MORE

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service avilability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Compressor logo is next to the Inverter Linear logo.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More LEARN MORE

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GS-X6172MC.AMCQESL
Capacity
617 L
Dimension (W X H X D)
913 x 1790 x 735
key usp1
Linear Compressor
key usp2
InstaView

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

InstaView Door-in-Door™

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

205

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

412

Net Storage (total)

617

Gross Storage (total)

674

FEATURES

Compressor

Linear Compressor

Door-in-Door™

Instaview

Hygiene Fresh+™

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

UV Nano

Yes

Metal Fresh

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Express Cool

Yes

Crushed Ice Function

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2tick

kWh

624

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

735

Height (mm)

1790

Width (mm)

913

DESIGN

Body Color

Matt Black

Handle

Easy pocket handle

Water Dispenser

Non-Plumbing

What people are saying

Buy directly

GS-X6172MC

GS-X6172MC

617L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black