Free Happycall Diamond Solaris I.H.28cm Depp Wok & Flying Pan + $200 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more
617L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on LG’s internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. *The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.
Connect for Easier Control
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service avilability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
TYPE
InstaView Door-in-Door™
Net Storage (Freezer)
205
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
412
Net Storage (total)
-
617
Gross Storage (total)
-
674
Compressor
-
Linear Compressor
Door-in-Door™
-
Instaview
Hygiene Fresh+™
-
Yes
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
UV Nano
-
Yes
Metal Fresh
-
Yes
Deodorizer
-
Yes
Tempered Glass shelf
-
Yes
Child Lock
-
Yes
Door Alarm
-
Yes
Express Freeze
-
Yes
Express Cool
-
Yes
Crushed Ice Function
-
Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
-
Yes
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
NEA Energy rating
-
2tick
kWh
-
624
Lighting
-
LED
Depth (mm)
-
735
Height (mm)
-
1790
Width (mm)
-
913
Body Color
-
Matt Black
Handle
-
Easy pocket handle
Water Dispenser
-
Non-Plumbing
What people are saying
