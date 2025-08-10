Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
266L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

  • WIN A TRIP TO SOUTH KOREA. Click here to find out more

266L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

266L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

GT-B2655PY
  • front view
  • left view
  • right view
  • left view open
  • front view open
  • top view open
  • detail
  • detail
  • detail
  • detail
  • detail
  • side view
  • rear view
front view
left view
right view
left view open
front view open
top view open
detail
detail
detail
detail
detail
side view
rear view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Fresh 0 Zone

Linear Cooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavour of fresh for up to 7 days*.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

Multi Air Flow spread inside downward

Fresh 0 Zone*

Skip the Freezing and Defrosting Step 

By maintaining a lower temperature than the rest of the refrigerator, meat and fish are kept fresh for a prolonged period and is readily available to cook.

Meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments. The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Flat Door

Furnish your minimalist kitchen with a flat-door refrigerator.

Pull-Out Tray

Easy to pull out shelf for effortless access, making it simpler to retrieve stored food.

Bigger Storage for Fruits & Veggies

With a large vegetable compartment, you can store more groceries without worrying about space.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*. 

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GT-B4603PY_Dimension

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    270

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Freezer (L)

    70

  • Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

    217

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    287

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    58

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    208

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    266

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    55

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    60

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    270

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Big

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you