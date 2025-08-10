We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
266L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver
Linear Cooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavour of fresh for up to 7 days*.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Optimal Temperatures Everywhere
The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.
Multi Air Flow spread inside downward
Fresh 0 Zone*
Skip the Freezing and Defrosting Step
By maintaining a lower temperature than the rest of the refrigerator, meat and fish are kept fresh for a prolonged period and is readily available to cook.
Meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments. The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
Flat Door
Furnish your minimalist kitchen with a flat-door refrigerator.
Pull-Out Tray
Easy to pull out shelf for effortless access, making it simpler to retrieve stored food.
Bigger Storage for Fruits & Veggies
With a large vegetable compartment, you can store more groceries without worrying about space.
|Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
270
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
-
Gross Volume Freezer (L)
70
-
Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)
217
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
287
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
58
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
208
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
266
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Express Cool
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
55
-
Packing Weight (kg)
60
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Cleaning Time
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
270
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Big
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
