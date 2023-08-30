About Cookies on This Site

LG 315L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Beige

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

GT-B3153BN

GT-B3153BN

LG 315L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Beige

fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the freshness for up to 7 days*.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.

Door Cooling™

Fast and Even Cooling

Air vents directs cold air onto items stored in the door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Print

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

600 x 1640 x 710

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

299

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3 Tick

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Nature Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3 Tick

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

59

Packing Weight (kg)

63

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

600 x 1640 x 710

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Nature Beige

Door (Material)

PCM

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 2 Tray

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

299

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

3

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Cool

No

Express Freeze

No

Manual Control

Knob dial

Buy directly

GT-B3153BN

LG 315L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Beige