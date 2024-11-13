Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
335L Top Freezer Refrigerator in Black Glass

Black Glass Finish

Exquisite Design, Lasting Quality

Durable black glass panel is easy to clean, adding a touch of premium to your kitchen.

LG top freezer refrigerator in glass panel finish is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the lg top freezer refrigerator.

Linear Cooling™

Keep Food Fresh for Up to 7 Days*

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃**

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

 

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

*Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with fast and reliable Door Cooling+™ technology.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Fresh 0 Zone*

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments. The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Moving Ice Maker

More Space in the Freezer

Whenever you need extra space in the freezer, simply remove the ice tray and move it with ease.

The image of smart inverter compressor 10 years warrenty.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year part warranty*.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Dimensions

gt-b4604bm
Product Type
Top Mount
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
Door Cooling+
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    374

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Glass

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Freezer (L)

    119

  • Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

    374

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    493

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    100

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    361

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    461

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    77

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    84

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Glass

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    374

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Big

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

