We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
335L Top Freezer Refrigerator in Black Glass
Exquisite Design, Lasting Quality
Durable black glass panel is easy to clean, adding a touch of premium to your kitchen.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
Fresh 0 Zone*
Save defrosting time
The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments. The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
Moving Ice Maker
More Space in the Freezer
Whenever you need extra space in the freezer, simply remove the ice tray and move it with ease.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
374
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
All specs
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
-
Gross Volume Freezer (L)
119
-
Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)
374
-
Gross Volume Total (L)
493
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
100
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
361
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
461
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
77
-
Packing Weight (kg)
84
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1845 x 725
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
374
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Big
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.