About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free $50 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Steel

GT-M5093BL

506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Steel

front view
Energy Efficient

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
Hygiene Fresh ™

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh ™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Delivers Freshness Evenly
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

With LG ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH ™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.
Smart ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™ is a fast and convenient technology for troubleshooting any issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the smartphone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

LG's top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move this ice tray whenever they need more feezer space.
Touch LED Display

Touch LED Display

LED Touch Display provides the pleasure of operating and enhances elegance of your refrigerator.
Table Caption
Features GT-M5097PZ GR-B2757PZ GT-B3127PZ GT-T3867PZ
GT-M5097PZ
506L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GR-B2757PZ
253L Top Freezer with Linear Cooling in Platinum Silver
GT-B3127PZ
312L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GT-T3867PZ
393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
CAPACITY 506L 253L 312L 393L
DIMENSION (W X H X D) 780 x 1800 x 730 mm 555 x 1665 x 620 mm 600 x 1690 x 665 mm 700 x 1680 x 700 mm
Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+ Yes No No No
Door Cooling+ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No No
Buy Now Buy Now BUY NOW BUY NOW

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GT-M5093BL
Product Type
Top Mount
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
KEY USP1
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
KEY USP2
Door Cooling+™

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

391

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3 Tick

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Black Steel

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Mount

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

3 Tick

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

78

Packing Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

780 x 1800 x 730

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Yes [External LED]

Door alarm

Yes

Express Cool

No

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Black Steel

Door (Material)

VCM

Handle Type

Bar

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 2 Tray

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

391

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

1 GIDC + 2 Full + 2 Half

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

GT-M5093BL

506L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Black Steel