LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 12,000 BTU (ThinQ, R32)
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*It may vary depending on usage environment.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant
Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Easy Control in Dark
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Bar Code
-
8851434612954
-
Active Energy Control
-
Active Energy Control
-
Energy Grade
-
3 Tick
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
-
14000
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
-
12000 / 2150
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
-
3.52 / 0.63
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
837 x 308 x 189
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
9.2
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
770 x 545 x 288
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
29
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
1, 220-240, 50/60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
- / 38 / 32 / 24 / 21
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
-
S3UQ12JL1PA
-
Ionizer
-
Yes
-
Air Flow Control(Left/Right)
-
5 Steps
-
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
-
6 Steps
-
Fan Speed
-
6 Steps
-
Dehumidification
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Wireless LCD Remote
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
-
Yes
-
Allergy Filter
-
Yes
-
Pre Filter
-
Yes
-
Color(Body)
-
White
-
Display
-
Number Display (On/Off)
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
-
LG Electronics / Thailand
-
Product Model Name
-
LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 12,000 BTU (ThinQ, R32)
-
Auto Cleaning
-
Yes
