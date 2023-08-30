About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Non-Inverter Multi Split Wall Mounted

Specs

Reviews

Support

Non-Inverter Multi Split Wall Mounted

HMNC126DBA0

Non-Inverter Multi Split Wall Mounted

Print

All specs

COMMON SPEC

Display Type

Multi Split Non-Inverter (Indoor unit flat panel wall mount)

COOLING CAPACITY

kr (Min - Rating - Max)

12000

kW (Min - Rating - Max)

3.52

RUNNING CURRENT

Cooling(A)

0.5

POWER SUPPLY

ø,V,Hz

1Ø/220-240V/50Hz

AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)

CMM (H/M/L)

10/9/8

NOISE LEVEL

Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

38/35/25

CONNECTING TUBE

Liquid Side(mm/inch)

6.35

Gas Side(mm/inch)

12.7

DIMENSION

Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

895x285x210

NET WEIGHT

Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

11.5

FEATURES

Temperature Control

Thermistor

Deodorizing Filter

Yes

CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

Yes

Steps, Fan/Cool

3/4

Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

Auto

Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

Manual

Remocon Type

Wireless

Self Diagnosis

Yes

Timer

On/Off

Sleep Operation

Yes

Auto Clean

Yes

Jet Cool

Yes

What people are saying