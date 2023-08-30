About Cookies on This Site

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7(LAS750M)

Specs

Reviews

Support

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7(LAS750M)

LAS750M

SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS7(LAS750M)

All specs

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Power Output - Total

360W

Power Output - Front

40W x 2 (Tweeterx2)

Power Output - Surround

40W x 2

Power Output - Subwoofer

200W (Wireless)

SPEAKER

Front - SPL

82dB

Front - System

Closed

Front - Tweeter Unit

13mm(ND)/Balance Dome

Front - Woofer Unit

35 x 72 (Track)

Front - Impedance

4 Ω

Front - Magnetic Shielding

Non-shield

Subwoofer - Model Name

S75A2-D

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3 Ω

Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

Semi-Shield

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AIFF

Yes

MPEG4 AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

FLAC

Yes Up to 192kHz

OGG

Yes Up to 48kHz

WAV

Yes

ALAC

Yes

NETWORK

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Multriroom Solution(Mesh network)

Yes

Multiroom Solution (Media Server)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Music Curation

Yes

Audio Return Channel(ARC)

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart Phone Media Server

Yes

Smart UX

Yes

Seamless Music Play

Yes

Home Chat

Yes

NSU

Yes

Any TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off (Optical)

Yes

A/V Sync (0~300ms)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes (-20~+6dB)

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Alram

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Remote Control Unit (Type)

MA4(Half Silver)

Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))

AAAx2

Optical Cable

Yes

IR Transmitter

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

OM - Open Source(Full / Simple)

Yes(Full)

Instruction Manual (Simple Manual)

Yes

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

PC SW - Web

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Cable Management

Yes

Table Stand(Detachable Foot)

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

1060 x 45 x 82

Foot (H) mm

2

Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm

171 x 390 x 261

Net Weight (Kg)

2.5Kg

Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)

5.6Kg

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

1122 x 417 x 223

Gross Weight (Kg)

11.3Kg

Container Q'ty (20ft)

360

Container Q'ty (40ft)

530

Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])

636

POWER

Main: Type

Adaptor (25V, 2A)

Main: Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main: Power Consumption

45W

Subwoofer: Type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer: Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer: Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer: Wireless

2.4GHz Only

IN & OUT

Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Yes

Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Optical

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI: Out

Yes

HDMI: Input

Yes(1)

DISPLAY

Type

LCD (8Char)

LED Indicator Color

3Color LED (7Color)

Auto Display Off (LED)

Yes

INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED

Internet Radio Supported

Yes

MUSIC SERVICE SUPPORTED

Music Service Supported

Yes

