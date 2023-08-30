We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Music Flow LAS855M Curved Wireless Soundbar
All specs
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1200 x 43 x 82
-
Foot (H) mm
-
3.5
-
Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm
-
171 x 390 x 261
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
2.7
-
Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)
-
5.6
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1266 x 433 x 223
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
11
-
Container Q'ty (20ft)
-
210
-
Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])
-
552
-
Container Q'ty (40ft)
-
460
-
Channel
-
4.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
360W
-
THD 10% :Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
-
THD 10% : Surround
-
20W X 2
-
THD 10% : Front
-
60Wx2
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (Mesh Network)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
USB
-
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI: Out
-
Yes
-
HDMI: Input
-
Yes(1)
-
Type
-
LCD (8Char)
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
-
Yes
-
LED Indicator Color
-
3Color LED (7Color)
-
SMPS
-
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Main: Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
Main: Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main: Power Consumption
-
45W
-
Subwoofer: Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer: Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer: Wireless
-
5GHz only
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AAC
-
Yes
-
OGG
-
Up to 48kHz
-
FLAC
-
Up to 192kHz(Yes)
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
ALAC
-
Yes
-
Internet Radio Supported
-
Yes
-
Music Service Supported
-
Yes
-
OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
LGTV Sound Sync: Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Universal Search
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Music Curation
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Seamless Music Play
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Alarm
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level
-
Yes (-20~+6dB)
-
A/V Sync
-
Yes (0~300ms)
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Control with your TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-by
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: NSU
-
Yes
-
Smart UX: Home Chat
-
Yes(AP only)
-
Auto function change: Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Auto function change: Optical
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual (Open Source)
-
Full
-
Instruction Manual :Web (w/ Book type Simple Manual)
-
Yes
-
Open Source : (Full / Simple)
-
Yes(Full)
-
Wireless Subwoofer Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
PC SW: Web
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
-
MA4
-
Batteries
-
2ea
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
LAN Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Cable Management
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
-
Clamp tie (cable holder)
-
Yes
-
Table Stand(Detachable Foot)
-
Yes
-
Front - SPL
-
82dB
-
Front - System
-
Closed Type
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
-
13mm(ND)/Balance Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
-
35x72 (Track)
-
Front - Impedance
-
front 4ohm rear 4ohm
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
-
S75A4-D
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3 Ω
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass reflex
