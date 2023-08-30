About Cookies on This Site

LG Music Flow LAS855M Curved Wireless Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Music Flow LAS855M Curved Wireless Soundbar

LAS855M

LG Music Flow LAS855M Curved Wireless Soundbar

All specs

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

1200 x 43 x 82

Foot (H) mm

3.5

Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm

171 x 390 x 261

Net Weight (Kg)

2.7

Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)

5.6

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

1266 x 433 x 223

Gross Weight (Kg)

11

Container Q'ty (20ft)

210

Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])

552

Container Q'ty (40ft)

460

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Power Output - Total

360W

THD 10% :Subwoofer

200W(Wireless)

THD 10% : Surround

20W X 2

THD 10% : Front

60Wx2

NETWORK

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Multiroom Solution

Yes

Multiroom Solution (Mesh Network)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

IN & OUT

Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Yes

Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Optical

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (Service Only)

HDMI: Out

Yes

HDMI: Input

Yes(1)

DISPLAY

Type

LCD (8Char)

Auto Display Off (LED)

Yes

LED Indicator Color

3Color LED (7Color)

POWER

SMPS

100~240V 50/60Hz

Main: Type

Adaptor (25V, 2A)

Main: Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main: Power Consumption

45W

Subwoofer: Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer: Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer: Wireless

5GHz only

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AIFF

Yes

AAC+

Yes

MPEG4 AAC

Yes

OGG

Up to 48kHz

FLAC

Up to 192kHz(Yes)

WAV

Yes

ALAC

Yes

INTERNET RADIO SUPPORTED

Internet Radio Supported

Yes

MUSIC SERVICE SUPPORTED

Music Service Supported

Yes

CONVENIENCE

OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

LGTV Sound Sync: Bluetooth

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart UX: Universal Search

Yes

Smart UX: Music Curation

Yes

Smart UX: Seamless Music Play

Yes

Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

Auto Power On/Off (Optical)

Yes

Automatic Power on/off Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Alarm

Yes

3D Video Signal Pass Through

Yes

Woofer Level

Yes (-20~+6dB)

A/V Sync

Yes (0~300ms)

Sleep

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Mute

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Smart Phone Media Server

Yes

Smart UX: Control with your TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Bluetooth Stand-by

Yes

Smart UX: NSU

Yes

Smart UX: Home Chat

Yes(AP only)

Auto function change: Bluetooth

Yes

Auto function change: Optical

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual (Open Source)

Full

ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual :Web (w/ Book type Simple Manual)

Yes

Open Source : (Full / Simple)

Yes(Full)

Wireless Subwoofer Reset Guide

Yes

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

PC SW: Web

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Type

MA4

Batteries

2ea

Battery (Size)

AAA

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

LAN Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

Yes

Carton Box Type (Offset / Flexo)

Offset

Clamp tie (cable holder)

Yes

Table Stand(Detachable Foot)

Yes

SPEAKER

Front - SPL

82dB

Front - System

Closed Type

Front - Tweeter Unit

13mm(ND)/Balance Dome

Front - Woofer Unit

35x72 (Track)

Front - Impedance

front 4ohm rear 4ohm

Front - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielded Type

Subwoofer - Model Name

S75A4-D

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3 Ω

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass reflex

What people are saying