SMART Hi-Fi AUDIO LG Music Flow HS9 (LAS950M)
All specs
-
Channel
-
7.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
700W
-
Power Output - Front
-
75W x 2 (Tweeter x 2)
-
Power Output Center
-
75W
-
Power Output Rear
-
75W x 2
-
Power Output - Surround
-
75W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
-
175W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC
-
Yes
-
Front - SPL
-
82dB
-
Front - System
-
Closed
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
-
20mm PPS Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
-
3 inch/4ohm
-
Front - Impedance
-
4 Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-shield
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
-
S95A1-D
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6.5"
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3 Ω
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non-shield
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
FLAC
-
Yes Up to 192kHz
-
OGG
-
Yes Up to 48kHz
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
ALAC
-
Yes
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (Mesh Network)
-
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (Media Server)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Music Curation
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel(ARC)
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
OS Support(Window / Mac / iOS / Android
-
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
-
Yes
-
Smart UX
-
Yes
-
Seamless Music Play
-
Yes
-
Home Chat
-
Yes
-
NSU
-
Yes
-
Any TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Alram
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit (Type)
-
MA4(Half Silver)
-
Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))
-
AAAx2
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
IR Transmitter
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
OM - Open Source(Full / Simple)
-
Yes(Full)
-
Instruction Manual (Simple Manual)
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
PC SW - Web
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Cable Management
-
Yes
-
Table Stand(Detachable Foot)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1100 x 106 x 135
-
Foot (H) mm
-
2
-
Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm
-
296 x 332 x 296
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
8.22Kg
-
Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)
-
7.6Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1166 x 516 x 352
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
19.6Kg
-
Container Q'ty (20ft)
-
120
-
Container Q'ty (40ft)
-
240
-
Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])
-
298
-
Main: Type
-
SMPS(100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main: Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main: Power Consumption
-
50W
-
Subwoofer: Type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer: Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer: Power Consumption
-
35W
-
Subwoofer: Wireless
-
2.4GHz Only
-
Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes (2)
-
USB
-
Yes (Service Only)
-
HDMI: Out
-
Yes
-
HDMI: Input
-
Yes (3)
-
Type
-
LCD (8Char)
-
LED Indicator Color
-
3Color LED (7Color)
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
-
Yes
-
Internet Radio Supported
-
Yes
-
Music Service Supported
-
Yes
