LG SN5Y 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
LG Sound Bar SN5Y
The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
DTS Virtual:X
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
The LG Sound Bar SN5Y meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.
2.1 ch(Rear Speaker Ready)
Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
The LG Sound Bar SN5Y supports wireless connectivity for 4.1 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.
TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.
LG ThinQ
Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center
Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Connect More Conveniently
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Main
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
All specs
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
-
Main
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
400 W
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
38 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
10.4 kg
-
Main
-
2.35 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8 kg
SN5Y
LG SN5Y 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro