LG SN5Y 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SN5Y 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro

SN5Y

LG SN5Y 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro

Front view of LG SN5Y 2.1Ch Sound Bar with subwoofer, and DTS Digital Surround, SN5Y
LG Sound Bar SN5Y

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience

DTS Virtual:X

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

2.1 ch Surround System

For the premium home theater experience

Hi-Resolution Audio

For accurate sound of highest quality

AI Sound Pro

Audio optimized for all your entertainment
Close-up of LG Soundbar left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.

LG Sound Bar SN5Y

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

DTS Virtual:X

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN5Y meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

2.1 ch(Rear Speaker Ready)

Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN5Y supports wireless connectivity for 4.1 ch output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

TV is on the wall. LG Soundbar is below the TV. LG ThinQ logo and appliance icons are shown between the TV and LG Soundbar.

LG ThinQ

Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center

Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Key Specs

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

400 W

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

5 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

10.4 kg

Main

2.35 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

What people are saying

Front view of LG SN5Y 2.1Ch Sound Bar with subwoofer, and DTS Digital Surround, SN5Y

SN5Y

LG SN5Y 2.1Ch High Res Audio Soundbar with AI Sound Pro