Promotion Period: 01 August 2024 to 30 September 2024

Promotion: Enjoy $300 discount with purchase of selected 2024 LG energy-saving OLED/QNED TV, during this promotion period and deliver on or before 31 October 2024.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 01 August 2024), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store or Participating Retailers during the Promotion period.

• Receive $300 discount (“Discount”) for order on LG.com/sg or Participating Retailers during promotion period. For LG Online Brand Store, LG Official Brand Store on Amazon, LG Official Store on Shopee and LG Flagship Store on Lazada, the Discount will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. While for the remaining Participating Retailers, the Discount will be applied and deducted in your total bill. The delivery of selected LG product(s) have to be made on or before 31 October 2024.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

Models Discount OLED97M4PSA $300 OLED83M4PSA OLED77M4PSA OLED65M4PSA OLED97G4PSA OLED83G4PSA OLED77G4PSA OLED65G4PSA OLED83C4PSA OLED77C4PSA OLED65C4PSA OLED77B4PSA OLED65B4PSA 98QNED89TSA 86QNED86TSA 86QNED80TSA

Delivery of TV has to be: On or before 31 October 2024

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• Giant Supermarket

• Goh Joo Hin Pte Ltd

• Hao Mart Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Ltd

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)