LG UHD TV UR75 43 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Small TV | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ | Magic Remote

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

43UR7550PSC

A front view of the LG UHD TV

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

Reveal the Last Detail

LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid color and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format. It is LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame to HDR10 content.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Boost Your Viewing Experience

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6  enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine Scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on big UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.

See UHD TV on a Whole New Scale

Experience your favorite content up-close with an ultra-big 4K UHD TV.

The Perfect Fit for Full Sound

Pair up all you love to watch with crystal-clear sound—the way it was meant to be heard.

A half of bottom screen and half of the sound bar. The TV displays white hoarses running above the water.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected with an LG TV, your Sound Bar automatically switches to Sound Bar sound mode. Plus, enjoy 3 additional modes for the best sound experience.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Sound Bar model.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them to your liking, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

AI Concierge

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter

*'Matter’ supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-Like Immersion at Home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Support for FILMMAKER MODE™ may vary by country.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Disney Plus's National Treasure and PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power.

Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG UHD TV.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

AAA Gaming Begins Here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Cloud Game

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG has partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

Cloud Gaming

Get expanded access to your favorite games with Cloud Gaming compatibility through GeForce NOW.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD TV box packaging.

Sustainability

Greener for Better

LG UHD TV's redesigned packaging uses single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1055 x 660 x 142

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

10.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

967 x 564 x 57.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

967 x 621 x 200

TV Stand (WxD)

804 x 200

TV Weight without Stand

8.8

TV Weight with Stand

8.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

200 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

