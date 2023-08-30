About Cookies on This Site

LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UF670T

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UF670T

55UF670T

LG ULTRA HD TV 55'' UF670T

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Resolution

3840 x 2160

BLU Type

Edge

PMI

900

LED Plus (Local Dimming)

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes. 9 modes (Vivid, Photo, Standard, Eco(Asia:APS), Cinema, Game, Soccer (India:Cricket), isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

Aspect Ratio

Yes. 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Tru Black Control

Yes

Natural Color (Tru Color Generator)

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Contents Optimizer

Yes

Dynamic Scanning

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 speakers)

Audio Output

20W L/R: 10W*2

Tweeter

Yes

Sound System

Virtual Surround

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

Sound Optimizer

Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

SMART SHARE

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

USB to RS232C

USB 2.0

1

USB 3.0

0

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (H)

HDMI

2 (6G : 2, H)

Composite In

2(1 Component common use, H)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

1 (Composite common use)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (H)

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

L-con

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

21 Language

SPECIAL

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes. (ATV only)

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Size

300 x 300

VESA Compatible

Yes

Local Key Type

Jogstick

DVR(DIGITAL)

Schedule Recording (Manual)

Yes

Time Shift (External Hard Drive)

Yes (DTV only)

Schedule Recording (According to broadcasting information)

Yes

Recording (External Hard Drive)

Yes (DTV only)

