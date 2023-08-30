LG CX 48" OLED 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*Netflix streaming service membership required.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.
*Screen images simulated.
**NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.
*Screen images simulated.
*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
*Screen images simulated.
All specs
-
Screen Type
-
4K OLED
-
Screen Size (inch)
-
48"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Colors
-
Yes
-
Perfect Black
-
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Ultra Luminance
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
TruMotion/Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 100Hz
-
Processor
-
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture/Pro
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
-
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhacing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDMI/USB
-
2K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)
-
HDMI/USB
-
Motion Pro
-
OLED Motion Pro
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
-
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
-
Yes
-
FreeSync ™
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-
VRR/ALLM
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.2ch
-
Direction
-
Front Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
AI Sound/Pro
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Surround Mode
-
OLED Surround
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice IV
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
WiSA Speakers
-
Yes (2.0ch)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
ThinQ™
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ App
-
Yes
-
Remote Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes (Magic Remote Controller)
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
webOS5.0
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Cable
-
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear)/3 (Side)
-
Version
-
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
2 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
-
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
Yes (Rear, Gender Type)
-
RF In
-
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
89
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Energy Standard
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)
-
3
-
Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)
-
44
-
Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)
-
162
-
Weight without Stand (kg)
-
14.9
-
Weight with Stand (kg)
-
15.9
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1071 x 618 x 46.9
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1071 x 656 x 246
-
Remote
-
MR20
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Component/AV Gender
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
VESA Size (HxV mm)
-
300 x 200
-
LG bracket Model (Optional)
-
OLW480B
OLED48CXPTA
LG CX 48" OLED 4K TV