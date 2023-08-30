About Cookies on This Site

LG CX 48" OLED 4K TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

front view with infill image
Millions of tiny colorful particles in space
SELF-LIT LG OLED

The power of SELF-LIT PiXELS

LG OLED TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels* come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deepest blacks, richest colors, and most realistic picture quality.

*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.

Alpha 9 chip mounted on a TV mainboard
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

An evolutionary TV experience

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen3 AI Processor analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.
Woman sitting on a chair in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen
AI ThinQ™

TV takes a leap forward

Transform your TV into a central hub with the intelligent AI ThinQ™. LG ThinQ™ allows simple command and control your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition. Also, with the Google Assistant built-in, LG OLED TV makes life so much more convenient.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

Couple sitting on a sofa in the living room watching a romantic movie on TV
True Cinema Experience

SELF-LIT PiXELS make cinema more expressive

*Netflix streaming service membership required.

TV screen showing a thief running in an action movie
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Enjoy professionally mastered visual and sound

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.
Video preview showing Christopher Nolan in an interview
FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch it the way it's shown in cinemas

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film. Hear it from the industry's best.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix
Unlimited Entertainment

Housing all your entertainment

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV . Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It's personalized and expertly curated, so you'll discover the best of what's on. And it's all in the Apple TV app.

*Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.

Woman sitting on a sofa, holding a joystick while playing a game on a TV screen
Ultimate Gaming Experience

SELF-LIT PiXELS make gaming more responsive

a_scene_of_a_game_character_shown_on_an_lcd_/ LED TV with tearing and other half on an LG OLED TV without tearing
G-Sync Compatible

Play every game at a higher standard

As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG OLED is the ultimate choice for your gaming setup. All your PC games will be clearer and smoother with less stutter, lag, and flicker. Stay on the winning side with the best TV for gaming.

*Screen images simulated.
**NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.

A close up of a player playing racing game on a TV screen
VRR, ALLM and eARC

Smoother gameplay for the win

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.
Closeup of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen
Fast Response Time

Don't lag behind the competition

Dominate your way to victory with LG OLED TV. With a low input lag and fast 1ms response time, get ready to play in full-force with reduced blurring and added clarity. Feel truly in-game with high-speed motion and gameplay.
a_game_scene,_half_on_a_lcd/LED TV with poor picture quality, and other half on a LG OLED TV with crisp, vivid picture quality
HGiG profile

More immersive HDR gaming

HGiG delivers the gaming graphics best matched with the identified TV specifications and performance levels on your TV. With LG OLED, play from a wide selection of games with the confidence in a TV that will show every game at its absolute best.

*Screen images simulated.

Child lying on the floor, holding a joystick and playing a game on a TV screen
Eye Comfort Display

Watch more with easy viewing

Binge watch with less blue light and easier viewing. LG OLED TVs surpass standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging.

*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

TV screen showing a scene from a Christmas movie with a Sports Alert
Sports Alert

Stay on top of your games

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.
a_scene_from_a_football_game,_half_on_an_lcd/LED TV with blurry picture quality, and other half on LG OLED TV with clear picture quality
OLED Motion Pro

See every movement in detail

Residual image (motion blur) must be avoided at all costs when watching sports. Now, with OLED Motion Pro feature, watch every quick and subtle movement of every player without the blur on your TV. With LG OLED, there's no need to worry about blur of flicker.

*Screen images simulated.

Living room with a sofa and a TV showing an aerial view of nature

A stylish home addition

The ultra thin wallpaper display adds more elegance and style to your room wherever you choose to place it. The TV stands beautifully amongst your interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience for every piece of content.



All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Screen Type

4K OLED

Screen Size (inch)

48"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160

Wide Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Wide Color Gamut

Perfect Color

Billion Rich Colors

Yes

Perfect Black

Perfect Black

Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance Pro

TruMotion/Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 100Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

Processor

α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture/Pro

AI Picture Pro

Face Enhancing

AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

AI Upscaling

AI Upscaling

Auto Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

Image Enhancing

Image Enhacing on SQM

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (4K/2K)

Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

4K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

HDMI/USB

2K HFR (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

HDMI/USB

Motion Pro

OLED Motion Pro

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HEVC (Video Decoder)

4K@120P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

4K@60p, 10bit

G-Sync Compatible

Yes

FreeSync ™

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

VRR/ALLM

Picture Mode

10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Auto Calibration

Yes

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

40W (WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

Channel

2.2ch

Direction

Front Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound/Pro

AI Sound Pro

Surround Mode

OLED Surround

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice IV

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

WiSA Speakers

Yes (2.0ch)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

ThinQ™

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

Yes

Smart Speaker Compatible

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

ThinQ™ App

Yes

Remote Voice Recognition

Yes

SMART FEATURE

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

LG Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

webOS5.0

Hotel Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C (VH Only)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear)/3 (Side)

Version

HDMI 2.1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

2 (Rear)/1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component

Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Gender Type)

RF In

1 (RF)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (W)

89

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

3

Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

44

Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

162

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

Weight without Stand (kg)

14.9

Weight with Stand (kg)

15.9

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1071 x 618 x 46.9

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1071 x 656 x 246

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR20

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Component/AV Gender

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (HxV mm)

300 x 200

LG bracket Model (Optional)

OLW480B

