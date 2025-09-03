Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
55 inch LG OLED evo 4K AI TV Bundle with Soundbar SC9S

55 inch LG OLED evo 4K AI TV Bundle with Soundbar SC9S

55 inch LG OLED evo 4K AI TV Bundle with Soundbar SC9S

OLED55C5.SC9S
LG 55 inch LG OLED evo 4K AI TV Bundle with Soundbar SC9S, OLED55C5.SC9S
OLED55C5.SC9S
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
SC9S.DSGPLLM
LG 55 inch LG OLED evo 4K AI TV Bundle with Soundbar SC9S, OLED55C5.SC9S
OLED55C5.SC9S
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
SC9S.DSGPLLM

Key Features

    Products in this Bundle: 2
    Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.

    OLED55C5PSA

    55 inch LG OLED evo AI TV C5 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2025)

    Sound bar with speaker

    SC9S

    LG Soundbar SC9S

    What Hi-Fi? logo.

    What Hi-Fi?

    "...the best TV for most people…" (03/2025)

    TechRadar Editor's choice logo.

    TechRadar - Editor's Choice

    "With the LG C5's amazing contrast, bold colors and realistic detail, it feels more premium...” (03/2025)

    T3 Platinum Award logo.

    T3 - Platinum Award

    “So if you’re looking for a top-notch OLED picture performer the C5 is a no-brainer.” (03/2025)

    iF Design Award Winner logo.

    iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 83")

    Tom's Guide Editor's Choice logo.

    Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

    "LG’s webOS operating system remains one of the strongest standalone options on TVs." (04/2025)

    AVForums Highly Recommended Award logo.

    AVForums - Highly Recommended

    The LG C5 continues to be the top all-around performer in LG's 2025 lineup and is highly recommended

    CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

    CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

    Cybersecurity

    AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

    AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

    “webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

    *The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

    On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

    On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

    See the Details of Every Light and Dark

    *Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

    Picture QualitywebOS 25Sound QualityDesignEpic Movies & Games

    The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

    Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

    alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

    *Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

    Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

    The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

    Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

    *Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

    Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

    Perfect Black & Color whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

    Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

    LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.

    *LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

    *Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

    *LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

    *LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

    *Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

    Perfect Color

    100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors even in sunlight or dark environments.

    Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

    *'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.

    *'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

    *LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

    *The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

    *The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

    *LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

    *Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

    *LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.

    AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

    AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

    Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

    *AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
    *Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

    The next generation of LG AI TV

    Learn More

    Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

    Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

    *AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

    *Some features may require an internet connection.

    *AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

    Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

    Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

    AI Voice ID

    LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

    *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

    *Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

    *It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

    Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

    Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

    AI Search

    Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

    *AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

    *The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

    *Internet connection required.

    Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

    Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

    AI Chatbot

    Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

    *Internet connection required.

    *AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

    *It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

    LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

    LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

    AI Concierge

    One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

    *Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

    *Menus displayed may be different upon release.

    *Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

    Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

    AI Picture Wizard

    Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

    Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

    AI Sound Wizard

    Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

    Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

    Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

    Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

    Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

    webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

    webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

    New upgrade every year for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

    Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

    *webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
    *The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
    *Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
    *Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

    AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

    *Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
    *Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

    Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

    *Soundbar can be purchased separately.
    *Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
    *Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
    *LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
    *WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

    Save more when you pair with Soundbar

    Ultra Slim Design

    Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

    *Bezel size differs by series and size.

    Ultimate Gameplay

    Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, Intertek-certified 0.1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur. 

    Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo, 144Hz logo, the 0.1ms response time Intertek badge, and other relevant certifications are visible.

    *144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

    *HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

    *Support for HGiG may vary by country.

    *clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

    *LG OLED displays have been certified by Intertek for 0.1ms response time (Gray-to-Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance.

    Best OLED TV for Movies

    Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

    Dolby Vision® & Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ

    Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision®  and FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

    Dolby Atmos®

    Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ with Dolby Vision® is supported.
    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

    Certification mark for Carbon Trust, carbon reduction and measurement, and a certifcation mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

    Certification mark for Carbon Trust, carbon reduction and measurement, and a certifcation mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

    Made with the environment in mind

    Trusted global institutions have recognized LG TV's eco-conscious efforts. Now verified by Carbon Trust for carbon reduction and carbon emission measurement, and certified for resource efficiency by Intertek.

    *Intertek certification for Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, QNED86, QNED82, and QNED80.

    *Carbon Trust verification applies to 83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 and 83-inch OLED C5 for carbon footprint reduction, and 77/65/55 inches of OLED C5 for carbon footprint measurement.

    *Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

    Large white space filled with OLED TVs showing how LG has been introducing groundbreaking innovations for more than a decade. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

    LG OLED

    See the endless innovation

    See the endless innovation Learn More

    *The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

    *All images above are simulated.

    *Service availability varies by region and country.

    *Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

    *AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

    Key Specs

    Display Type

    4K OLED

    Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

    Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

    FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

    TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.1

    All specs

    ACCESSIBILITY

    Gray Scale

    Yes

    High Contrast

    Yes

    Invert Colors

    Yes

    ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

    Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

    Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

    AUDIO

    AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

    AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

    Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

    Audio Output

    40W

    Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

    Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    LG Sound Sync

    Yes

    Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

    Sound Mode Share

    Yes

    Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

    Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

    WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

    WOW Orchestra

    Yes

    BROADCASTING

    Analog TV Reception

    Yes

    Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

    CONNECTIVITY

    Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

    Ethernet Input

    1ea

    HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

    HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

    RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

    USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

    Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

    DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

    Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 187

    Packaging Weight (kg)

    21.3

    TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

    TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 757 x 230

    TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

    TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.1

    TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    16.0

    VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

    GAMING

    Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

    ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

    Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

    FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

    G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

    HGIG Mode

    Yes

    Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

    VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

    PICTURE (DISPLAY)

    Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

    Display Type

    4K OLED

    Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

    Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

    PICTURE (PROCESSING)

    AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

    AI Brightness Control

    Yes

    AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

    AI Picture Pro

    Yes

    Auto Calibration

    Yes

    Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

    FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

    HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

    HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

    Motion

    OLED Motion

    Picture Mode

    10 modes

    Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

    QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

    POWER

    Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

    Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

    SMART TV

    AI Chatbot

    Yes

    Always Ready

    Yes

    Full Web Browser

    Yes

    Google Cast

    Yes

    Google Home / Hub

    Yes

    Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

    Home Hub

    Yes

    Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

    Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

    Multi View

    Yes

    Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

    Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

    USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

    Voice ID

    Yes

    Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

    Works with Apple Home

    Yes

    Key Specs

    Number of Channels

    3.1.3

    Output Power

    400 W

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    DTS:X

    Yes

    Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

    Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

    All specs

    ACCESSORY

    HDMI Cable

    Yes

    Remote Control

    Yes

    Warranty Card

    Yes

    AUDIO FORMAT

    AAC

    Yes

    AAC+

    Yes

    Dolby Atmos

    Yes

    Dolby Digital

    Yes

    DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

    DTS:X

    Yes

    CONNECTIVITY

    Bluetooth Version

    5.0

    AirPlay 2

    Yes

    Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

    Chromecast

    Yes

    HDMI In

    1

    HDMI Out

    1

    Optical

    1

    Spotify Connect

    Yes

    Tidal Connect

    Yes

    USB

    1

    Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

    Wi-Fi

    Yes

    Works with Alexa

    Yes

    Works with Google Home

    Yes

    CONVENIENCE

    AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

    Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

    Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

    TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

    WOW Interface

    Yes

    DIMENSION (WXHXD)

    Main

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

    Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

    GENERAL

    Number of Channels

    3.1.3

    Number of Speakers

    9 EA

    Output Power

    400 W

    HDMI SUPPORTED

    Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

    120Hz

    Yes

    Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

    CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

    Dolby Vision

    Yes

    HDR10

    Yes

    Pass-through

    Yes

    Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

    VRR / ALLM

    Yes

    HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

    Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

    Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

    POWER

    Power Consumption (Main)

    37 W

    Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

    Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

    Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

    SOUND EFFECT

    AI Sound Pro

    Yes

    Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

    Cinema

    Yes

    Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

    Game

    Yes

    Music

    Yes

    Sports

    Yes

    Standard

    Yes

    WEIGHT

    Gross Weight

    22.7 kg

    Main

    4.1 kg

    Subwoofer

    7.8 kg

